Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped. Picture: Netflix

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry has released the trailer for his 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of the games next month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The trailer for the limited series shows Harry giving a speech at the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.

He can be seen meeting competitors, with a voiceover saying: "Everyone is going to struggle at some point."

The show will follow the stories of six Invictus competitors from around the globe, with Harry having been executive producer on the project.

"It is here at Invictus Games that you realise - whatever you carry was the springboard that propelled you to the next level," Harry says.

"The Games doesn't focus on what causes the injury but the recovery and how to be part of a community again."

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology

Read more: Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

Heart of Invictus | Official Trailer | Netflix

Footage from previous Games is shown in the clip alongside Harry saying: "If your goal was to make your country proud, you've done it.

"If your goal was to make your family happy, you've achieved it.

"You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength, you have the heart of Invictus."

The trailer comes a week after Harry said he "can't wait" for the 2023 tournament in September.

In a video message marking one month until the event, Harry wished all of the teams good luck.

The show is the second project to come from the Sussexes' multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, which they signed three years ago.

Their first was a documentary in 2022 titled Harry & Meghan.