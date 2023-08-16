Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will want to be with King Charles' for his birthday despite the long running feud between the couple and the royals.

The monarch will want his grandchildren with him as he turns 75 on November 14 and royal expert Angela Levin expects he will wants Harry and Meghan around too.

But the Duke of Sussex risks being told "get lost" if he keeps probing for an apology over what he perceives as the wrongs committed against him and his wife.

"Charles would want Harry and Meghan's children there," the biographer said.

"If Harry and Meghan want to make an excuse, that's their decision."

But she told The Sun: "If Harry wants to go to get an apology, then he can get lost."

Harry and Meghan are due to be invited to the King's birthday. Picture: Alamy

The rift has showed no signs of healing after Harry lashed out at the royals in his memoir Spare and a bombshell interview with Oprah.

Even the death of the late Queen failed to provide an opportunity for reconciliation. Harry briefly flew to the UK for Charles' coronation in May but Meghan stayed at home for Archie's fourth birthday.

Levin believes Harry and Meghan will both get an invite but not every member of their family may go.

"He could go on his own and bring Archie with him. He's a big boy now... and he could see his cousins."

The full details of the King's birthday celebrations are yet to be confirmed.

King Charles is opting for a low key birthday bash. Picture: Alamy

It is reported that it will be a scaled down bash, with Charles having decided against a public celebration and instead been in favour holding a low-key family affair.

There have been a series of significant and expensive public celebrations involving the royals against a backdrop of the cost of living crisis in the last 18 months, including the coronation, the public commemorations for the late Queen's passing and her Platinum Jubilee prior to that.

He may opt for a private dinner at his Gloucestershire estate Highgrove, but is set to go on public engagements as normal.

"Charles is all about the public and not being extravagant. He really cares," Levin said.

"There were parties after Harry and Meghan's wedding but it wouldn't be appropriate now. Times are hard and people are struggling."