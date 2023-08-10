'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry posed in women's sunglasses as his friend joked they were "shopping for our wives" during his whistle-stop visit to Japan.

The Duke of Sussex has been joined by his polo player friend Nacho Figueras during a visit to Tokyo, with both appearing at the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS).

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is thought to have spent the day at a Taylor Swift concert - days after celebrating her 42nd birthday party by watching Barbie.

One user responded to Nacho's post: "Happy wives, happy lives!"

Harry is now on his way to Singapore to engage in a fundraising campaign at the Sentebale Polo Cup on Saturday.

Speaking at the ISPS conference, the Duke started: "Well, firstly, hello everybody."

"I've been involved in many charities for most of my life and I get a huge amount of fulfilment giving back to as many people as possible. My life is charity, always has been, always will be," he said.

The Duke of Sussex told the crowd how he had enjoyed "the most incredible Kobe steak, both for dinner last night and lunch today".

"Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special," he continued.

"I noticed it my first visit four years ago when I came for the Rugby World Cup. And I would happily live here if you'd have me.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex speaks during the International Sports Promotion Society Sports Values Summit in Tokyo. Picture: Alamy

"Thank you for your hospitality. I have really, really enjoyed being here in Japan again and I'm looking forward to my next visit."