Royal family quietly removes Prince Harry and Meghan's HRH titles from official website

By Kit Heren

The royal family have removed Prince Harry's 'HRH' title from his profile on their website.

As part of the agreement that saw Harry and Meghan step down as senior royals and leave the UK, the Palace said they would not be allowed to use the title.

Despite this, Harry and Meghan have often still been referred to in official documents as HRH - which stands for His Royal Highness, or Her Royal Highness.

Any mentions of HRH have now been stripped from Prince Harry's profile on the royal family's website.

Meghan Markle's official royal biography stripped her of her HRH title around the time she and Harry stepped back from being senior royals.

But it was kept on some parts of the royal website, including a quote from 2019.

In a statement on January 18, 2020 the time of 'Megxit' - Buckingham Palace said: "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said later: "The website is updated on a regular basis to reflect the work of Members of the Royal Family."

Harry was listed in court documents for his recent court case as "HRH The Prince Henry Charles Albert David", which raised some eyebrows.

It comes after Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday last week.

The royal family's official account on Twitter did not post a birthday message for the duchess for the second year running. Only working members of the royal family are recognised on royal social media channels.

The official Twitter account of the Prince and Princess of Wales marked Meghan's 41st birthday last year, but there were no posts on Friday celebrating her August 4 anniversary.

Harry flew to Japan on Tuesday to attend the ISPS (International Sports Promotion Society) Sports Values Summit 'Special Edition'.

He will then travel to Singapore for his annual fundraising polo match in aid of disadvantaged young people affected by HIV/Aids.

"The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale's vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive," Harry said.

"The funds raised this year will support our clubs and camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV.

"In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle."