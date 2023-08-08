Meghan's Barbie birthday! Duchess enjoyed 'girl's night out' celebration while Harry stayed home with the children

Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Meghan Markle enjoyed a girls' day watching Barbie before retreating to an exclusive Californian ranch for her birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex had a date with Prince Harry last Wednesday as the two enjoyed dinner at a bistro in Montecito.

Then, as she turned 42 on Friday, she watched the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling smash hit with friends.

After, she went to San Ysidro, a ranch in the hills of Santa Barbara.

An onlooker at the estate, which has previously hosted the likes of Winston Churchill and Laurence Olivier, said Meghan congratulated a woman on her bachelorette party there.

"Meghan went over to wish the bride good luck," they told Page Six.

Picture: Alamy

Meghan was snubbed by royals on the day itself, with their accounts avoiding mentioning anything about her birthday.

It is understood Harry stayed at home.

The royal family's account on X - formerly Twitter - did not post a happy birthday message.

It is the second year running it failed to do so. Royal social media accounts usually acknowledge each other's birthdays.

William and Kate posted good wishes to Meghan last year but their account did not say anything this year.

It has also been reported the couple will be snubbed for an upcoming royal get-together commemorating the late Queen's death and King Charles' accession to the throne.

Picture: Alamy

The Sussexes will not attend a royal family memorial at Balmoral on September 8, although Prince Andrew is expected to be there.

That date will also make Charles' Accession Day.

Harry and Meghan will be in Europe just a day after the event. They are due to be at the start of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf on September 9 - meaning the couple could have fit the event into their travel plans.

But insiders said they did not get any invite to a public or private commemoration.