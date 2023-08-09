Prince Harry says he would 'happily' ditch the US and move to Japan during solo visit to Tokyo

Prince Harry is in Tokyo on a solo visit. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry has revealed he would "happily" swap the US for Japan during a solo visit to Tokyo.

The Duke of Sussex told a summit in Tokyo that he would "happily live here if you'd have me" as he praised the "warmth, compassion and generosity" of Japanese people.

Harry, who has travelled to Tokyo without Meghan Markle and their two children, was greeted at the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) conference with a loud applause.

Speaking at the conference, the Duke started: "Well, firstly, hello everybody."

"I've been involved in many charities for most of my life and I get a huge amount of fulfilment giving back to as many people as possible. My life is charity, always has been, always will be," he said.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Picture: Alamy

The Duke of Sussex told the crowd how he had enjoyed "the most incredible Kobe steak, both for dinner last night and lunch today".

"Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special," he continued.

"I noticed it my first visit four years ago when I came for the Rugby World Cup. And I would happily live here if you'd have me.

"Thank you for your hospitality. I have really, really enjoyed being here in Japan again and I'm looking forward to my next visit."

After his flying visit to Tokyo, Harry will then travel to Singapore to engage in a fundraising campaign at the Sentebale Polo Cup on Saturday.

It comes after it emerged Meghan spent her celebrated her birthday with friends by going to watch the new Barbie film - without Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex had a date with Harry last Wednesday as the two enjoyed dinner at a bistro in Montecito.

Britain's Prince Harry gestures as Haruhisa Handa, right, CEO of the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS). Picture: Alamy

Then, as she turned 42 on Friday, she watched the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling smash hit with friends. After, she went to San Ysidro, a ranch in the hills of Santa Barbara.

The couple has been forced to dismiss rumours of their marriage being in turmoil, as friends of the Sussexes labelled stories about tensions as ridiculous.