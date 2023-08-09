William and Kate to lead tributes to the Queen on anniversary of her death as Charles set for 'private' Balmoral reflection

William and Kate will lead tributes to the Queen. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William and Kate will lead the country in paying tribute to the late Queen next month.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will honour the life of the beloved monarch on September 8, the anniversary of her death.

They will also "look forward" from her passing, though the finishing touches are still being put on plans.

It is yet to be confirmed if William and Kate will make an address in person or if they will post their tribute on social media.

"Her Majesty's passing was an event that truly ­signified the end of an era. The Royal Family has been in ­transition since then and following the Coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to see what is next," a source told the Mirror.

King Charles will mark the occasion in private at Balmoral in Scotland, the royals' beloved estate where Queen Elizabeth passed away last year.

Palace insiders said his quiet reflection on her life will be "just as the late Queen did to mark her own father's passing".

She commemorated George VI on the anniversary of his death at Sandringham in Norfolk.

There are no plans for other royals to take part in public commemorations and nothing has been set in stone for a private get together featuring in the whole family.

They could still get involved in public events as the public looks back on the death.

However, the king will welcome royals to Balmoral over the summer and they are expected to mark the anniversary of Elizabeth's death in some capacity in the coming weeks.

Notably, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been invited to the Scottish estate despite the fact they will be in Europe the day after, as they head to Germany for the Invictus Games.

But it is expected Prince Andrew will travel up to spend time there.