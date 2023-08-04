Kate and William post tweet about rhino documentary - but make no mention of Meghan's 42nd birthday

Kate and William yet to publicly wish Meghan happy birthday. Picture: Alamy

The Prince of Princess of Wales have posted a sweet message on social media about wildlife this afternoon while saying nothing about their sister-in-laws birthday.

Princess Kate and Prince William both 41, used their Kensington Royal Twitter account and their joint Instagram page to praise the documentary team behind the film Rhino Man, which has been shortlisted for a Jackson Wild Media Award.

But in a change from previous years there has been no mention of Meghan who has turned 42.

The tweet from the couple read: "Congratulations to the RHINO MAN team! Such an important story being told, great to see it being recognised", with the same sentiment repeated on their Instagram story.

Last year, Kate and William's Instagram and Twitter accounts posted a photograph of the Duchess of Sussex from the Queen's Jubilee celebrations alongside the simple message: 'Wishing a happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!'

Kate, William, Harry and Meghan. Picture: Alamy

However, since Meghan's 41st birthday, relations have been more strained than ever between the Sussexes and the rest of the family.

Kate and William are understood to have little contact with their sister-in-law and Prince Harry over the last year, which has seen the Royal Family rocked by the Sussexes' explosive Netflix documentary and Prince Harry's tell-all memoir.

Relations between Charles and Harry are thought to still not be good after the Duke launched a string of attacks on the Royal Family with his bombshell memoir Spare and a flurry of media interviews to promote the book.

Meghan did not attend the King's coronation and Harry was seated away from senior members of the family.

Last night The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a date night out in Montecito ahead of her milestone alongside the Duke, 38.

The pair were pictured smiling and laughing as they left the trendy Italian restaurant Tre Lune