Meghan Markle's birthday date night with Prince Harry: Couple seen celebrating after claims of Queen memorial snub

Harry and Meghan enjoy night out despite claims of Queen memorial snub. Picture: Alamy/social media

By StephenRigley

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a night out together hours after claims the couple have been snubbed from events commemorating the late Queen's death.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen smiling and laughing, as they left trendy Italian restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito.

It was the first time the couple have been seen in public together amid rumours about their future in Hollywood.

Meghan, who turns 42 today, was wearing a strapless column-style black and white Posse dress paired with her Cult Gaia bag and flat strappy black sandals. The Prince accompanied her wearing a linen blue shirt and white trousers on Wednesday night.

Their public appearance came amid claims the Sussexes have been snubbed by Harry's family for events marking the first anniversary of the Queen's death.

The Sussexes will not attend a royal family memorial at Balmoral on September 8, although Prince Andrew is expected to be there.

That date will also make Charles' Accession Day.

Harry and Meghan will be in Europe just a day after the event. They are due to be at the start of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf on September 9 - meaning the couple could have fit the event into their travel plans.

But insiders say they did not get any invite to a public or private commemoration.

"There hasn't been any outreach to them," a source told The Sun.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will lead tribute's to the monarch's mother, who died at the Scottish estate loved so dearly by the royals.

Harry and Meghan have been snubbed over the service. Picture: Alamy

Trendy Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito. Picture: social media

The commemoration will land during their three week trip to Balmoral, which will start on August 21.

William, Kate and their children will all be at the grounds.

With all the royals likely to be up in Scotland, it is doubtful Harry and Meghan will be able to see any of them when they fly to Europe next month.

They also no longer have a permanent home in the UK, with the King having taken away Frogmore Cottage, near Windsor Castle.

"If they are not included in any of those plans they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way," the paper was told.

Harry flew over to be with his family when the Queen's health worsened. He was asked by Charles not to bring Meghan.

Andrew is due to attend the memorial. Picture: Alamy

He was too late to see the Queen before she passed away.

Harry and Meghan's visit to the Invictus Games will be their first joint appearance in Europe since the late Elizabeth II was laid to rest.

They were recently filmed surprising recipients of a youth initiative grant scheme.

That was their first video appearance for three months. The couple congratulated those set to receive Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund (RTYPF) grants - a scheme sponsored by Archewell Foundation.

In footage posted by the RTYPF, Harry and Meghan were shown in their £12m mansion in Montecito, California as they made the calls.

Under the scheme, some 26 youth-led ventures will receive $2m worth of grants ranging between $25,000 and $200,000 depending on their needs.