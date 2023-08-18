Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase

18 August 2023, 07:12

Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games
Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint appearance since they were in a chase with paparazzi in New York.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be alongside each other for the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf next month.

Harry will give a farewell speech at the closing ceremony on September 16, and he will pay tribute to the the entrants' "unwavering spirit and impressive recovery journey".

He has said the tournament will be the "best ever" and is nervous and excited about it.

Meghan will host a life stories segment focusing on the heroism shown by injured military personnel competing in the games.

Read more: Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

They will be joined by Rita Ora, who said she was "so excited" to help close out the games.

It is the first time they will appear together in public since their chase in New York in May, when they claimed they were "relentlessly pursued" by photographers.

Harry and Meghan will appear together publicly for the first time in months
Harry and Meghan will appear together publicly for the first time in months. Picture: Alamy

Police in New York said while the photographers made transportation "challenging" there were "no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard".

The pair appeared at the 2017 games - their first public appearance - and in 2018 Meghan gave a speech to thank competitors.

Harry has already released the trailer for his Heart of Invictus documentary ahead of the games.

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology

The trailer for the limited series shows Harry giving a speech at the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.

He can be seen meeting competitors, with a voiceover saying: "Everyone is going to struggle at some point."

The show will follow the stories of six Invictus competitors from around the globe.

The pair made their first appearance at the 2017 Invictus Games
The pair made their first appearance at the 2017 Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this month, it emerged the couple, who stepped back from being full time royals in 2020, had their HRH titles quietly dropped from the royals' website.

As part of the agreement that saw Harry and Meghan step down as senior royals and leave the UK, the Palace said they would not be allowed to use the title.

Despite this, Harry and Meghan have often still been referred to in official documents as HRH - which stands for His Royal Highness, or Her Royal Highness.

Any mentions of HRH have now been stripped from Prince Harry's profile on the royal family's website.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Canada Wildfires

Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

The aftermath of the drone attack on Moscow

Powerful explosion rocks central Moscow as Ukrainian drone downed near Kremlin

Wildfires have forced thousands of Tenerife residents to evacuate their homes

Tenerife wildfire that has forced thousands to flee their homes 'is out of control'

Graham Linehan performs in the street after being cancelled by venues at the Edinburgh Festival

Graham Linehan breaks down in tears during defiant street performance after being cancelled at Edinburgh Festival

There have been calls for pubs to be allowed to open earlier for the women's World Cup final

Battle to open pubs early for Lionesses: Nick Ferrari urges government to 'pull its finger out' ahead of World Cup final

Residents wait to be allowed back inside their homes

Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia’s capital

Former President Trump Speaks At The South Carolina GOP Silver Elephant Dinner In Columbia

Donald Trump slams Fox News demanding they stop using photos of him looking 'big and orange'

The owners of the Crooked House are set to address the pub's controversy

Crooked House owners fly to Corfu and £20,000 a week villa - and 'plan to address pub controversy on return'

Hawaii Fires

Maui emergency services chief resigns after criticism for not activating sirens

Britney Spears' husband has filed for divorce

'I wish her the best always': Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari breaks silence after filing for divorce

Tributes have poured in for Sir Michael Parkinson after he died aged 88

'I'm getting towards the end': Emotional Dickie Bird recalls final words with Sir Michael Parkinson before his death

There have been calls for pubs to be allowed to open earlier for the women's World Cup final

Battle to open pubs early for Lionesses: Government backs move to relax alcohol licensing laws ahead of World Cup final

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro

Hacker claims Bolsonaro asked him to hack into voting system ahead of 2022 vote

Pregnant porn star spared jail after using pram to shoplift booze and jewellery in order to fund cocaine habit

Pregnant porn star spared jail after using pram to shoplift booze and jewellery in order to fund cocaine habit

Rebekah Vardy has hit out at Coleen Rooney's comments

Rebekah Vardy hits back at 'boring' Coleen Rooney after she breaks silence on Wagatha Christie saga

Britney Spears' husband has filed for divorce

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari files for divorce over 'irreconcilable differences' a year after marriage

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinians gather for the opening ceremony of Meow Cafe in Gaza City

Gaza Strip gets its first cat cafe

Pieces of ice gathered after a chunk of ice crashed on to the roof of a house in Shirley, Massachusetts

Large ice chunk falls from sky and damages house in US

A glider pilot died in a crash during take-off.

Glider pilot dies in crash during take-off from Bedfordshire airfield as police appeal for witnesses
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ husband says in divorce filing that split came weeks ago

Pascale Ferrier

Canadian woman jailed over ricin letter sent to Trump in White House

Met Office issues six-hour thunderstorm warning as Britain braced for downpours

Met Office issues six-hour weather warning as Britain braced for thunderstorms

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

Prague government cancels performance by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking.

Girl, 10, cause of death 'still to be established' after body found in Woking house as hunt for trio continues
Pakistan Churches Attacked

Pakistani police arrest 129 Muslims after mob attacks Christian churches

People without vehicles line up to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta, in Yellowknife

Residents flee as wildfire approaches capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit