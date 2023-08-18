Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase

Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint appearance since they were in a chase with paparazzi in New York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be alongside each other for the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf next month.

Harry will give a farewell speech at the closing ceremony on September 16, and he will pay tribute to the the entrants' "unwavering spirit and impressive recovery journey".

He has said the tournament will be the "best ever" and is nervous and excited about it.

Meghan will host a life stories segment focusing on the heroism shown by injured military personnel competing in the games.

They will be joined by Rita Ora, who said she was "so excited" to help close out the games.

It is the first time they will appear together in public since their chase in New York in May, when they claimed they were "relentlessly pursued" by photographers.

Harry and Meghan will appear together publicly for the first time in months. Picture: Alamy

Police in New York said while the photographers made transportation "challenging" there were "no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard".

The pair appeared at the 2017 games - their first public appearance - and in 2018 Meghan gave a speech to thank competitors.

Harry has already released the trailer for his Heart of Invictus documentary ahead of the games.

The trailer for the limited series shows Harry giving a speech at the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.

He can be seen meeting competitors, with a voiceover saying: "Everyone is going to struggle at some point."

The show will follow the stories of six Invictus competitors from around the globe.

The pair made their first appearance at the 2017 Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this month, it emerged the couple, who stepped back from being full time royals in 2020, had their HRH titles quietly dropped from the royals' website.

As part of the agreement that saw Harry and Meghan step down as senior royals and leave the UK, the Palace said they would not be allowed to use the title.

Despite this, Harry and Meghan have often still been referred to in official documents as HRH - which stands for His Royal Highness, or Her Royal Highness.

Any mentions of HRH have now been stripped from Prince Harry's profile on the royal family's website.