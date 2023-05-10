Meghan Markle bolsters security by hiring ‘elite’ bodyguard who used to work for Kim Kardashian

The Duchess has hired Kim Kardashian's former bodyguard. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Meghan Markle has hired Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard to beef up security, as she was spotted with the “the sought after” celeb-guard for the first time over the weekend.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was seen on a hiking trip in California over the weekend near her Montecito mansion, when she debuted her new bodyguard who used to work for reality star, Kim Kardashian.

The new hire, whose name is not known, comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sacked bodyguard Alberto Alvarez, 46, who used to work for Michael Jackson, as they had concerns about a domestic violence allegation made against him and drink-driving convictions.

Pics taken on the weekend show the former Suits star on a hike in a black top and leggings, hiking boots, accessorised with a pair of sunnies and sunhat.

Following close behind was her new guard, who carried a black rucksack in his hand as he tailed her.

Reports have said the new muscle was pulled from a “small pool of elite bodyguards” known for their expertise in protecting A-list individuals.

Meghan Markle was spotted with a new security guard over the weekend. Picture: Getty

Steve Stanulis who also used to be a bodyguard for Kim and Kanye West, told The Sun: “These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds.

“Usually if a guy is good enough to work for high-profile stars, it’s not unusual for them to be sought-after.

“Not only for protection, but also for clout. It looks good.”

However, Mr Stanulis went on to suggest it was a smart hire from the royal pair, given “they are world-famous and equally as vulnerable” as Kim Kardashian.

The bodyguard's first public outing with the Duchess follows the Coronation of her father-in-law, King Charles, over the weekend.

Prince Harry returned to the UK for the ceremony but made his trip brief as quickly rushed home to spend time with son Prince Archie whose birthday coincided with the Coronation.