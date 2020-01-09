Meghan Markle's father Thomas 'disappointed' at couple's plan to step back as royals

9 January 2020, 08:44

Meghan Markle's estranged father has said he is 'disappointed' at the news
Meghan Markle's estranged father has said he is 'disappointed' at the news. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas has said he is ‘disappointed’ after his daughter and Prince Harry announced plans to step back as senior members of Britain’s royal family.

The couple released a statement last night saying they want to divide their time between the UK and North America.

Meghan’s estranged father spoke hours after the announcement, telling Us Weekly: “I’ll just simply say I’m disappointed.”

He has not had contact with his daughter since before her wedding and has not met his grandson Archie.

READ MORE: Harry and Meghan 'did not consult the Queen'

Mr Markle has also never met Prince Harry in person.

In an interview with the Daily Mail last year, Mr Markle said he hoped for reconciliation with his daughter. He said: “I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan.

“Isn't that what any grandfather would want? I'd love to know if he's got the famous Markle nose,” he said. 

“Sometimes I get the feeling people think I don't love my daughter. I do love her very much. I would love nothing more than to put a picture of Archie in a frame and place it beside the one of Meghan. “ 

