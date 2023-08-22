Met Office gives verdict on August bank holiday weekend weather

This weekend will see the Notting Hill Carnival take place. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Weather forecasters from the Met Office are expecting a "mixed" picture for the August bank holiday weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The bank holiday, the last public holiday in England until Christmas, is traditionally a time for Brits to get together and mark the end of summer.

Major events over the weekend include the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, which sees millions of revellers gather for food, music and fun over Sunday and Monday.

Read more: Europe to be hit by high temperature ‘heat dome’ in coming days

Read more: End of summer? Storm Betty to batter Brits as Met Office warns of 70mph winds, with 'danger to life' in London

People enjoying the sunny weather in Dorset this week. Picture: Alamy

Londoners have been enjoying warm weather in recent days after a drab and wet couple of months.

And the Met Office is forecasting similar conditions over the weekend for people hin the south, while UK residents further north will have slightly colder weather.

Notting Hill Carnival returns this weekend. Picture: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: "We expect the warmer air to be pushed away and temperatures could return to normal levels, closer to the August average.

"We expect the bank holiday to be a changeable picture. It will depend where you are in the country.

"In the south, temperatures will be in the low 20s, maybe pushing 22C in London.

"In the north, temperatures will likely be in the high teens.

Some parts of the UK are set to be rainier over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Alamy

Mr Snell said there were currently no signs of "anything very dry, or anything really wet".

He continued: ‘For some areas, Saturday and Sunday will be the best days, and for others Monday will be the best day.

"It will be a mixed picture, but there should be plenty of dry and bright weather to make the most of the last bank holiday before Christmas."