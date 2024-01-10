Met Office warns of more snow as second Arctic blast set to bring freezing temperatures

10 January 2024, 06:36 | Updated: 10 January 2024, 06:46

More snow could be on the way
More snow could be on the way. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Brits are in for more freezing temperatures next week, with the Met Office warning more snow could be on the way.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While temperatures are expected to rise briefly towards the end of this week, a second Arctic blast will likely bring "wintry hazards" at the start of next week.

By Saturday, northerly winds will cause temperatures to drop again by Saturday, bringing a risk of wintry showers, the Met Office said.

A view over Wrotham in Kent as snow and ice remain following this week's snowfall
A view over Wrotham in Kent as snow and ice remain following this week's snowfall. Picture: Alamy

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: “A cold front from the north towards the weekend will mark another change in the airmass for the UK, moving from something with a bit of an Atlantic influence to air that comes more directly from the Arctic.”

Meanwhile, the Met Office's head of situational awareness, Will Lang, said: “There will be a resurgence in the really cold weather through the weekend and that spreads across the whole of the UK during the early part of next week.

“Initially, this means there will be more in the way of showers around the coasts, turning increasingly to snow for many areas, especially further north.”

The most likely day for the snow fall is Wednesday next week, according the Apple weather forecast.

Read More: Sprawling storm wallops US with tornado reports, damage and heavy snow

Read More: Exact date snow to fall again, as Brits set to be gripped by deep freeze with icy blast continuing

According to Weathertrending's John Hammond, the snow could be quite "disruptive".

“Just a quick heads up, as we look towards next week, much colder air could well be heading down from the north, so that’s one to watch," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari earlier this week.

“I think disruptive snowfall is on the cards as we look into next week."

A photograph taken on January 8, 2024 shows an aerial view of Leeds Castle covered in snow in Maidstone, Kent
A photograph taken on January 8, 2024 shows an aerial view of Leeds Castle covered in snow in Maidstone, Kent. Picture: Getty

A cold weather alert issued by the UK Health and Security agency also remains in place until 12pm.

The amber alert reads: “Cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time, with potential for the whole population to be at risk and where other sectors may also start to observe impacts, indicating a coordinated response is required.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Post Office minister Philip Hollinrake

Post Office compensation should be paid by August, minister says, as 130 more victims come forward

Elections 2024

China accused of using strategies to influence Taiwan voters

Jonathan Udall and his wife Ellie both died from burns they suffered in the crash

Parents of British man killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash to get £78m settlement

Ecuador Violence

Ecuador on the brink after gang gunmen stage shows of force

Amanda Abbington quit Strictly Come Dancing mid-show

Amanda Abbington 'suffering from PTSD' after training with Strictly's Giovanni Pernice - as stars rally behind dancer

A rise in the number of children committing sexual offences has been partly fuelled by violent porn and access to smartphones

Half of child sex abuse offences were committed by children, police data shows

The singer's partner was found dead at their Gloucestershire home.

James Morrison found wife Gill Catchpole hanged at their home, coroner confirms, as inquest into her death opens

United States Red Sea Attacks

UN to vote on call demanding halt to Red Sea attacks

Trump Capitol Riot

Access Hollywood video cleared as evidence in Trump court case

Andrew has strenuously denied the allegations against him made by Virginia Giuffre.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was paid £12k by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew, court documents reveal

French

American tourist breaks down in tears over people speaking French in France

Adan Canto

Designated Survivor and X-Men star Adan Canto dies aged 42 after secret cancer battle

Downing Street welcome Paula Vennells decision to hand back CBE amid Horizon scandal

Calls for Paula Vennells to return Post Office bonuses as IT expert behind software demands immunity

Moon Landing

Moon landing attempt abandoned after spacecraft hit by fuel leak

Ecuador State of Emergency

Gunmen held after breaking into live TV studio amid Ecuador ‘internal conflict’

Rebel Tory MPs have united in a fresh bid to ‘toughen up’ the Rwanda Bill

Rebel Tory MPs unite in fresh bid to 'toughen up' Rwanda law by ignoring foreign courts and closing 'loopholes'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Presidential Palace in Warsaw

Polish police arrest two convicted politicians who took refuge with president

Baywatch star Nicole Eggert has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer

Baywatch star reveals shock breast cancer diagnosis after mistaking symptoms for menopause

Donald Trump speaks to the media at a Washington hotel

Donald Trump in court as judges express scepticism over immunity claims

Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken urges Israel to engage with region on plans for post-war Gaza

Winter Weather Florida

Sprawling storm wallops US with tornado reports, damage and heavy snow

Synagogue Tunnel Arrests

Secret tunnel in US synagogue leads to brawl between police and worshippers

Ecuadorean television station TC

Armed men storm live TV show in Ecuador after state of emergency announced as 'civil war' erupts with cartel thugs
Paula Vennells

Ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells was 'shortlisted to be Bishop of London'

Lloyd Austin

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin was treated for prostate cancer

Mark Regev said civilian casualties were a 'tragedy of war'

Accidental civilian deaths are 'tragedy of war' not crime, Israel spokesman says, as Palestine to be 'less than a state'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit