Metropolitan Police apologises to Caroline Flack's mother after pushing for late TV host's assault charge despite legal advice

12 February 2023, 19:41

Christine said the force should be apologising to her daughter
Christine said the force should be apologising to her daughter. Picture: ITV

By Adam Solomons

The Metropolitan Police has apologised to Caroline Flack's mother after it pushed for the late Love Island host to be charged with assault, despite being advised Flack only deserved a caution.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christine Flack was told the force is "sincerely sorry" for failing to keep complete records about why it pressed for the harsher punishment for her daughter.

Caroline took her own life in February 2020 before a court date after being charged with the assault of her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Coroner Mary Hassell blamed stresses surrounding the upcoming court date and the pressures of "media, press, publicity".

The Met had pressed for Flack to face a charge of assault by beating, despite a Crown Prosecution Service recommendation that she receive only a police caution.

Read more: Caroline Flack’s mother accuses Jeremy Clarkson of ‘firing up' dangerous hate with his comments about Meghan Markle

Read more: Intimacy coaches on Hollywood film sets are 'absolutely essential' to protect young women, says Emma Thompson

Caroline Flack tragically died in 2020 before a court date
Caroline Flack tragically died in 2020 before a court date. Picture: Alamy

After her death, Mrs Flack complained about the Met's handling of the case.

Scotland Yard denied any wrongdoing, which prompted a review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The body wrote that the police investigation was "not reasonable and proportionate".

The Met's Chief Superintendent Andy Carter apologised on behalf of the force and said it is changing the way it keeps records.

But the police fell short of apologising to Christine for its treatment of Caroline.

The Met said its officers had committed no misconduct
The Met said its officers had committed no misconduct. Picture: Alamy

Chief Sup Carter wrote: "I am sincerely sorry for our inability to previously capture an adequate contemporaneous record of streamlined, balanced and transparent decision-making regarding the CPS appeal and statistical data."

Mrs Flack was unimpressed by the letter, telling local newspaper the Eastern Daily Press that much of it felt "copy and pasted".

She said: "They have apologised for how they handled my complaint - but what they really should be apologising for is the way Carrie was treated.

"The fact new guidelines have been brought in means something was wrong. I believe if I had not said anything, nothing would have changed either.

"A lot of the apology letter felt copied and pasted and I feel like they have only done it because the IOPC suggested they ought to."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Super Bowl Cardi B

Cardi B joins the crowd at pre-Super Bowl concert

Nikos Christodoulides

Former foreign minister Christodoulides wins race to be president of Cyprus

Rescue workers in Adiyaman

Contractors linked to faulty buildings held as earthquake death toll hits 33,000

Pope Francis

Pope Francis expresses concern for Nicaraguan bishop jailed for 26 years

Arab League meeting

Israel’s actions on West Bank could worsen regional turmoil, warn Arab leaders

Mrs Scouler was found dead in her garden

Respected teacher, 53, 'takes her own life' days before trial for assaulting student while confiscating phone

Spain Public Health Protest

Hundreds of thousands march over Madrid’s healthcare system

Nikos Christodoulides

Former foreign minister leading Cyprus presidential election, exit polls show

The death toll from Monday's earthquakes has surged past 33,000

Building contractors arrested in Turkey as earthquake death toll passes 33,000

Flags at the entrance to the Permanent Council of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, in Vienna

Neutral Austria under pressure to be tougher with Russia

Chuck Schumer

Objects shot down over US and Canada were balloons, says politician

Brianna was stabbed to death in a Cheshire park

Police hunt for man and woman seen in Cheshire park after transgender girl, 16, stabbed to death

Greece Turkey Earthquake

Greek foreign minister makes goodwill trip to earthquake-hit parts of Turkey

Zelenskyy has been visiting European nations to appeal for fighter jets

Polish President warns sending planes to Ukraine would cause 'serious' problems casting doubt on Zelenskyy's jet dream

An elderly woman casts her vote

Diplomats battle it out in run-off for Cyprus’s presidency

Isla Bryson was convicted of raping two women last month

Trans rapist Isla Bryson never wanted to be a girl as a child, mum says

Latest News

See more Latest News

14 other people were arrested, who have since been released on conditional bail

Teenager charged with assaulting emergency worker during violent protest outside Merseyside asylum seeker hotel
Ukrainian soldiers rest after a night fight near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region

Russia continues to shell Ukraine amid grinding push in east

Male toilets in The Sennedd have tampons on display

'Waste of taxpayer cash': Backlash as tampons offered in male toilets at Welsh Parliament

BBC Chief Richard Sharp helped to arrange an £800,000 loan guarantee for ex-PM Boris Johnson

Pressure grows on BBC chief after he made 'significant error of judgement' in arranging £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson
Justin Trudeau ordered a US jet to shoot down the object

US shoots down third unauthorised high-altitude object in seven days, Justin Trudeau confirms
Ultra-Orthodox over the body of eight-year-old Asher Menahem Paley

Israeli police seal up home of Jerusalem attacker’s family

Home Secretary Suella Braverman condemned the 'appalling disorder' in Knowsley on Friday Night

Suella Braverman condemns 'appalling disorder' in 'violent protest' outside asylum seeker hotel
George Pattison is believed to have turned his gun on himself after shooting his wife and daughter last Sunday

'He must have gone mad': Family of Epsom College killer reveal their shock after 'murder-suicide'
People watch as waves crash against a sea wall at an Auckland beach

New Zealand cancels flights as deluge from cyclone looms

Nicola was last seen on January 27

Two 'suspicious' men spotted where Nicola walked 24 hours before she vanished, police told as cops given new CCTV

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman

'Where are you Miss Law and Order?': Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman for lack of response to Merseyside riots
Care4Calais founder 'horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel

Care4Calais founder 'deeply shocked and horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers
'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K after Lee Anderson remarks

'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K needing foodbanks
Attack on black schoolgirl in Surrey

There is a danger in assuming attack on black schoolgirl is not about race, says Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien

'We've got to target the perpetrators': Sadiq Khan outlines plans to reassure women's trust in police
Speak to Sadiq

'Yes there's toxic air but this is a toxic policy': Caller confronts Sadiq Khan over 'unfair' ULEZ expansion
Petition for earthquake victims

‘No-one to call mum or dad’: Turkish caller appeals to govt to make refugee scheme for earthquake victims
Shelagh Fogarty

Frustrated social worker brands govt's newly announced family hubs scheme 'shameful'

James O'Brien

'It almost has a life of its own': James O'Brien likens Lee Anderson to a dropped shower head
'Let me finish James!': Irritated caller attempts to explain why Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien challenges this caller who believes Putin doesn't 'want war'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit