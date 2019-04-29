Michael Gove To Meet Extinction Rebellion Protesters Tomorrow

Michael Gove in Westminster. Picture: PA

Environment Secretary Michael Gove is to meet climate change protesters tomorrow, the group has announced.

Extinction Rebellion will speak to Mr Gove at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on Tuesday at 11am.

A spokesman said: "This will be Michael Gove's opportunity to show he's ready to act on the climate and ecological emergency".

The meeting will be filmed and released to the public.

The group will also meet London Mayor Sadiq Khan at 15:30 today and shadow chancellor John McDonnell at some point on Tuesday.

Extinction Rebellion held two weeks of protests, causing chaos around London with rolling road blocks and protests on top of Docklands Light Railway trains.

Over 1,000 protesters were arrested by police throughout the demonstrations.