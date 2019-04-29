Michael Gove To Meet Extinction Rebellion Protesters Tomorrow

29 April 2019, 13:55

Michael Gove in Westminster
Michael Gove in Westminster. Picture: PA

Environment Secretary Michael Gove is to meet climate change protesters tomorrow, the group has announced.

Extinction Rebellion will speak to Mr Gove at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on Tuesday at 11am.

A spokesman said: "This will be Michael Gove's opportunity to show he's ready to act on the climate and ecological emergency".

The meeting will be filmed and released to the public.

The group will also meet London Mayor Sadiq Khan at 15:30 today and shadow chancellor John McDonnell at some point on Tuesday.

Extinction Rebellion held two weeks of protests, causing chaos around London with rolling road blocks and protests on top of Docklands Light Railway trains.

Over 1,000 protesters were arrested by police throughout the demonstrations.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Brexit compromise talks to end deadlock move on to 'nuts and bolts'

Abu Bakr al Baghdadi: Video emerges of 'Islamic State leader alive'

Two women found dead at home in east London

Mariam Moustafa: Six girls admit attack on teen who later died

Suspect's fingertips chopped off in police custody

The News Explained

Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?
Theresa May listens to Jeremy Corbyn's speech

Brexit: What Happens Next After Parliament Rejected All Four Options?
MPs will tonight have their second round of indicative votes on different Brexit proposals

Brexit Indicative Votes: What Are MPs Voting On Tonight?

Brexit