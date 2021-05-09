One of Britain's 'most wanted' arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run

9 May 2021, 16:53 | Updated: 9 May 2021, 16:57

Michel Moogan was arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run.
Michael Moogan was arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run. Picture: National Crime Agency

By Joe Cook

One of Britain's "most wanted" men, accused of importing drugs from Latin America, has been arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run.

Alleged international drug dealer Michael Paul Moogan, from Croxteth, Liverpool, has been on the run since a police raid at a Rotterdam cafe in 2013.

The Cafe de Ketel was suspected of being used as a front for meetings between drug traffickers and cartels, and central to an alleged plot to bring hundreds of kilos of cocaine into the UK every week.

The cafe was not open to the public and could only be entered via a security system, the NCA said.

Mr Moogan used numerous false identities and attempted to avoid CCTV to elude capture, the agency added.

The 35-year-old was held on 21 April after a join operation between the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Dubai police, but news of the arrest was delayed for operational reasons.

At the time of the cafe raid, only one of the suspects, Robert Hamilton, 71, from Manchester, could be found. He was jailed for eight years in 2014 after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Another man, Robert Stephen Gerrard, 57, from Liverpool, handed himself in to the NCA after three years on the run, claiming the pressure was too much.

In 2013 the NCA issued images of Michael Paul Moogan (left) and Robert Stephen Gerrard, who were wanted in connection with the importation of cocaine to the UK. Both have now been arrested.
In 2013 the NCA issued images of Michael Paul Moogan (left) and Robert Stephen Gerrard, who were wanted in connection with the importation of cocaine to the UK. Both have now been arrested. Picture: National Crime Agency

Following Mr Moogan's arrest, NCA Director of Investigations Nikki Holland said: "This arrest is the result of years of investigation involving a range of law enforcement partners in the UK, Europe and Middle East.

"We are extremely grateful to those partners for their assistance in ensuring Moogan now faces justice and particularly thank the Dubai Police for their efforts to track him down.

"He will be returned to the United Kingdom to face trial.

"This case should serve as a warning to others on the run from the NCA - we have a global reach, we never give up and they can never rest easy."

NCA Director General (Operations) Steve Rodhouse added: "The arrest of Moogan further reflects great co-operation between the Dubai Police and the NCA.

"I'd like to commend their work, in particular detectives from the General Department of Criminal Investigation in Dubai, who showed exceptional professionalism and were able to use all the techniques at their disposal to locate him and carry out this operation."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The infant was found in the Grand Union Canal

Body of a newborn baby found in canal in North West London

People puts flowers outside a school after a deadly attack on Saturday, in Kabul, Afghanistan

Death toll soars to 50 in school bombing in Afghan capital

Police have appealed for information after the Selfridges brawl

Selfridges brawl: Eight arrests as man stabbed in leg during Oxford Street incident
People puts flowers outside the school

Death toll from bomb blasts near Afghan girls’ school rises

The Long March 5B rocket took off from southern China on 29 April 2021.

NASA accuses China of acting irresponsibly after 30m rocket crashes to Earth
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian demonstrator during a protest against the planned evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem

Israeli police and Palestinian protesters clash during holiest night of Ramadan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests
Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten

Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten
Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'

Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'
Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign

Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign
David Lammy's powerful assessment of Labour's election defeat

David Lammy's powerful assessment of Labour's election defeat
'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London