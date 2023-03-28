Michelin Guide 2023 results unveiled: See the full list of the UK's best restaurants

28 March 2023, 10:51

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, is one of the UK's three-starred venues
Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, is one of the UK's three-starred venues. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The UK’s best restaurants have been revealed in the latest Michelin Guide.

The latest venues to be awarded Michelin Stars were unveiled at the Michelin Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland Guide 2023 last night.

Of eight UK restaurants with three stars, five are in London. They are Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, CORE by Clare Smyth, Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, and Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library).

Fat Duck in Bray, L'Enclume in Cartmel and the Waterside Inn in Bray were also awarded the highest number of Michelin Stars.

Waterside Inn, Bray also boasts three stars
Waterside Inn, Bray also boasts three stars. Picture: Alamy

No new three-star restaurants were announced, but all holders of the red book's highest accolade had retained the rating - as had all holders of two Michelin stars.

Twenty new one-star restaurants and three new two-star restaurants were announced during the ceremony at Silverstone Circuit - the first in-person event held by the guide in the UK in three years.

The Bib Gourmand, considered Michelin’s second highest award for ‘restaurants which offer good quality, good value cooking’ was awarded this year to twenty restaurants in Britain and Ireland at a ceremony earlier in March.

Here’s the full list of the UK’s Michelin-starred restaurants:

Three stars

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London

CORE by Clare Smyth, London

Fat Duck, Bray

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, London

L'Enclume, Cartmel

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London

Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library), London

Waterside Inn, Bray

Two stars

A.Wong, London

Aimsir, Celbridge

Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, London – New

Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Auchterarder

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin

Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London

Da Terra, London

dede, Baltimore – New

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London

Hand and Flowers, Marlow

Ikoyi, London

Kitchen Table, London

La Dame de Pic London, London

Le Gavroche, London

Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons, a Belmond Hotel, Great Milton

Liath, Blackrock

Midsummer House, Cambridge

Moor Hall, Aughton

Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin

Raby Hunt, Summerhouse

Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham

Story, London

The Clove Club, London

The Ledbury, London – New

Ynyshir, Machynlleth

One Star

Àclèaf, Plymouth – New

Adam's, Birmingham

alchemilla, Nottingham

Allium at Askham Hall, Askham

Aniar, Galway

Amaya, London

Angler, London

Artichoke, Amersham

Barrafina, London

Bastible, Dublin

Bastion, Kinsale

Beach House, Oxwich

Behind, London

Ben Wilkinson at The Pass, Horsham – New

Benares, London

Black Swan, Oldstead

Bohemia, Saint Helier

Brat, London

Bridge Arms, Bridge

Bulrush, Bristol

Bybrook, Castle Combe

Cail Bruich, Glasgow

Campagne, Kilkenny

Carters of Moseley, Birmingham

Casa Fofō, London

Chestnut, Ballydehob

Chez Bruce, London

City Social, London

Clock House, Ripley

Club Gascon, London

Condita, Edinburgh

Cornerstone, London

Cottage in the Wood, Braithwaite

Cycene, London – New

Dining Room at The Goring, London

Dog and Gun Inn, Skelton

Dysart Petersham, London

Eipic, Belfast

Elephant, Torquay

Elystan Street, London

Endo at The Rotunda, London

Evelyn's Table, London

Five Fields, London

Fordwich Arms, Fordwich

Forest Side, Grasmere

Fraiche, Birkenhead

Frog by Adam Handling, London

Galvin La Chapelle, London

Gidleigh Park, Chagford – New

Glovers Alley, Dublin

Grace & Savour, Hampton in Arden – New

Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead

Gymkhana, London

Hakkasan Hanway Place, London

Hakkasan Mayfair, London

Hambleton Hall, Hambleton.

Harwood Arms, London

heft, Newton in Cartmel – New

Heron, Leith – New

HIDE, London

hide and fox, Saltwood

Hinds Head, Bray

Hjem, Wall

Home, Penarth

House, Ardmore

House of Tides, Newcastle upon Tyne

Ichigo Ichie, Cork

Interlude, Lower Beeding

Jamavar, London

John's House, Mountsorrel

Kai, London

Kitchen W8, London

Kol, London

La Trompette, London

Lady Helen, Thomastown

Latymer, Bagshot

Le Champignon Sauvage, Cheltenham

Leroy, London

Locanda Locatelli, London

Loch Bay, Isle of Skye

Luca, London – New

Lumière, Cheltenham – New

Lyle's, London

Lympstone Manor, Lympstone

mana, Manchester

Marcus, London

Martin Wishart, Leith

Masons Arms, Knowstone

Meadowsweet, Holt

Morston Hall, Morston

Murano, London

Muse, London

Northcote, Langho

Nut Tree Inn, Murcott

Old Stamp House, Ambleside

Olive Tree, Bath

Opheem, Birmingham

Osip, Bruton

Outlaw's Fish Kitchen, Port Isaac

Outlaw's New Road, Port Isaac

OX, Belfast

Paco Tapas, Bristol

Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow

Pea Porridge, Bury St Edmunds

Pensons, Tenbury Wells

Pentonbridge Inn, Penton – New

Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, London

Pied à Terre, London

Pine, East Wallhouses

Pipe and Glass, South Dalton

Pollen Street Social, London

Portland, London

Purnell's, Birmingham

Quilon, London

Restaurant Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park, Colerne

Restaurant Twenty-Two, Cambridge – New

Ritz Restaurant, London

River Café, London

Rogan & Co, Cartmel

Roots, York

Sabor, London

Salt, Stratford-upon-Avon

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon

Simpsons, Birmingham

SO|LA, London

Sollip, London

Sō–Lō, Aughton – New

SOLSTICE BY KENNY ATKINSON, Newcastle upon Tyne – New

Sorrel, Dorking

Sosban & The Old Butchers, Menai Bridge

SOURCE, Bowness-on-Windermere

St. Barts, London – New

St. JOHN, London

Star Inn at Harome, Harome

Stark, Broadstairs

Store, Stoke Holy Cross – New

SY23, Aberystwyth

Taku, London – New

Terre, Castlemartyr – New

The Angel, Hetton

The Barn, Aughton

The Cellar, Anstruther

The Coach, Marlow

The Cross, Kenilworth

The Dining Room, Malmesbury

The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff

The Kitchin, Leith

The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds

The Muddlers Club, Belfast

The Neptune, Hunstanton

The Ninth, London

The Oak Room, Adare

The Peat Inn, Peat Inn

The Royal Oak, Whatcote

The Samling, Ambleside – New

The Sportsman, Seasalter

The Tudor Pass, Egham– New

The Whitebrook, Whitebrook

Timberyard, Edinburgh– New

Trinity, London

Trishna, London

Trivet, London

Umu, London

Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow

Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Lichfield

Variety Jones, Dublin

Veeraswamy, London

Walnut Tree, Llanddewi Skirrid

