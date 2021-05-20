Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Mike Hill: Former Hartlepool MP breached sexual misconduct policy
20 May 2021, 13:36
Former Labour MP for Hartlepool Mike Hill breached Parliament’s sexual misconduct policy, an independent panel has found.
The Independent Expert Panel (IEP) said Mr Hill, who quit as a Member of Parliament in March, would have faced a significant sanction had he not resigned
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has also stripped Mr Hill of his right to a parliamentary pass as a former member.
Sir Stephen Irwin, chairman of the IEP has said: "The sub-panel took a very serious view of his conduct, and had he remained a member of Parliament, a significant sanction would have been under consideration.
"In the light of his resignation, however, the sub-panel concluded that no available sanction met the facts of this case and the specific circumstances of the responder.
“They therefore did not impose or recommend a sanction."
The ex-Labour MP is also facing an employment tribunal case, with a decision expected to be made towards the end of June.
Depending on the outcome, a provisional remedy date has been set for 4-5 November at the Central London Employment Tribunal.
Mr Hill denied the allegations made against him by a parliamentary worker, known only as Ms A.