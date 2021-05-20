Mike Hill: Former Hartlepool MP breached sexual misconduct policy

An independent panel has found that former MP Mike Hill breached sexual misconduct policy. Picture: UK Parliament

By Daisy Stephens

Former Labour MP for Hartlepool Mike Hill breached Parliament’s sexual misconduct policy, an independent panel has found.

The Independent Expert Panel (IEP) said Mr Hill, who quit as a Member of Parliament in March, would have faced a significant sanction had he not resigned

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has also stripped Mr Hill of his right to a parliamentary pass as a former member.

Sir Stephen Irwin, chairman of the IEP has said: "The sub-panel took a very serious view of his conduct, and had he remained a member of Parliament, a significant sanction would have been under consideration.

"In the light of his resignation, however, the sub-panel concluded that no available sanction met the facts of this case and the specific circumstances of the responder.

“They therefore did not impose or recommend a sanction."

The ex-Labour MP is also facing an employment tribunal case, with a decision expected to be made towards the end of June.

Depending on the outcome, a provisional remedy date has been set for 4-5 November at the Central London Employment Tribunal.

Mr Hill denied the allegations made against him by a parliamentary worker, known only as Ms A.