'Beloved' Millwall owner and chairman John Berylson dies aged 70 in horror car crash as Range Rover veers off road

John Berylson has died aged 70. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Millwall's owner and chairman John Berylson has died in a car crash.

Millwall said on Twitter on Tuesday morning that the American businessman died aged 70, but the Championship side did not reveal further details.

It has since emerged that Berylson, who has been involved with the club since 2006, died in a car crash outside Falmouth, a town on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

Local police said they were investigating the cause of the crash, which took place at about 8am local time (1pm UK time) on Tuesday.

Officers said they found a single vehicle - a 2019 Range Rover - overturned against a tree off the Sippewissett Road.

Mr Berylson was the only person in the car, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Millwall's statement on Tuesday said: "It is with a collective broken heart and the deepest of regret that we announce the passing of our beloved owner and chairman, John Berylson.

"John, who turned 70 last month, lost his life in a tragic accident on Tuesday morning, and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with his wife, Amy, his three children, Jennifer, James, and Elizabeth, and the rest of the Berylson family.

"John's sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have known him. He was a truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth, and kindness.

"He lived a storied life, one full of colour and joy, and was infinitely thoughtful of others with an endless desire to share his immense knowledge and experiences to help people."

Berylson died in an accident. Picture: Alamy

The club said fans can write in a book of condolence at The Den that will be given to his family.

Supporters can sign it from 11am or fill it out online.

Millwall, who finished eight in England's second tier last season, were promoted back to the Championship in 2017, where they have remained since.

The club continued: "Under John's passionate leadership and guidance, Millwall has enjoyed tremendous success and stability.

"Since first becoming involved in the club in 2006, he has presided over some of the greatest moments in Millwall's history, and his influence in providing the platform for those was immeasurable.

Berylson's death has broken Millwall's collective heart, the club said. Picture: Alamy

Millwall is grieving the owner's death. Picture: Alamy

"John continued to speak eagerly about the new season and his vision for the future, and any success moving forward will be in his memory and honour. It will be his legacy.

"John revelled in the club's underdog status and mentality. He related strongly to such values and identity and adored Millwall supporters. He was fiercely loyal to all his staff, and both they and the fan base will miss him beyond measure."

Former Millwall defender Alan Dunne, who spent 15 years of his career at the club, tweeted: "My deepest condolences to not only my chairman for many years but also friend.

"John was a gentleman who put Millwall back on the map. What he has done for the club will always be remembered and can only thank him for everything he done for me and MILLWALL. Rip JB."

Rivals West Ham said in a statement: "Everyone at West Ham United sends their deepest condolences to John's family, friends and all at Millwall FC during this tragic time."

The English Football League said: "The EFL is shocked and saddened by the news and sends its deepest condolences to John's family and everyone connected with Millwall."