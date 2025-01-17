Missing sisters made earlier visit to Aberdeen bridge hours before disappearance, CCTV reveals

Missing sisters made earlier visit to Aberdeen bridge hours before disappearance, CCTV reveals. Picture: Police Scotland

By Danielle de Wolfe

The hunt for two sisters who went missing in Aberdeen over a week ago has taken a new turn, as detectives revealed the pair had previously visited their last known location.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32, were last seen close to the Victoria Bridge, located on the River Dee, at around 2.12am on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.

Police have now recovered CCTV footage confirming the two sisters made an earlier visit to the bridge, less than 24 hours before their disappearance.

Police Scotland revealed the pair were seen to cross the bridge at 2.50pm on Monday, 6 January, before turning onto a footpath next to the river and heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

The family of two sisters continue to appeal to the public for help, saying they are "extremely worried" and that "all we want is for them to be found".

Police Scotland revealed the pair were seen to cross the bridge at 2.50pm on Monday, 6 January, before turning onto a footpath next to the river and heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club. Picture: Police Scotland

The newly released footage shows Eliza and Henrietta spent five minutes at the footpath and the Victoria Bridge but "did not engage with anyone else", police confirmed on Friday.

The last sightings of the women placed them at the bridge during the early hours of January 7, with the pair seen to turn right onto a footpath next to the River Dee heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.

Extensive searches have been carried out in recent days with the police helicopter, dog branch and the marine unit among the specialist resources involved.

The two women, who are both described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair, are part of a set of triplets and are originally from Hungary.

Police Scotland said it has the support of police in their home country, who are liaising with the wider family.

Superintendent David Howieson said: "We have carried out a significant trawl of public and private CCTV footage as we try to establish the sisters’ movements.

"Several hours of footage are being examined by a dedicated team of officers and we have so far established that Eliza and Henrietta were at the footpath next to the River Dee at 2.50pm on Monday, 6 January, 2025.

"Although the sisters didn't engage with anyone else at this time, the area would have been busy and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen them.

Henrietta and Eliza Huszti were last seen on January 7. Picture: Police Scotland

Searches have remained ongoing today, with specialist search officers on the riverbanks between Wellington Bridge and the South Harbour. Picture: Police Scotland

"Please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?

“After returning home, there is nothing to indicate that Eliza or Henrietta left their flat again until shortly before they were last seen at the River Dee.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing and I would again stress there is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality.”

Their family released a statement through Police Scotland, saying: "This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.

"We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta and all we want is for them to be found.

Eliza Huszti. Picture: Police Scotland

"If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.

"We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time."

Searches have taken place in recent days, with specialist officers seen on the riverbanks between Wellington Bridge and the South Harbour.

Police said they are focusing on the river Dee as there is no evidence of the missing women leaving the immediate area, with searches ongoing according to the force.

CCTV footage from the area where Eliza and Henrietta were last seen is also being examined, with door-to-door enquiries being carried out, as well as speaking to local businesses.

Henrietta Huszti. Picture: Police Scotland

'Extremely worried'

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: "Eliza and Henrietta's family remain extremely worried about them and we are in regular contact with them as our searches continue.

“We know that people across Aberdeen are also seriously concerned for the two missing sisters and I would again urge anyone with information which could help to get in touch with us.

“Extensive efforts remain ongoing in the area, with specialist officers continuing to search on the banks of the river, while door to door enquiries are also continuing at homes and businesses in the surrounding area.

“The River Dee remains the focus of our searches as there is no evidence of the sisters leaving the immediate area.”

Chief Inspector Bruce added: “I would again ask, if you were in the area in the early hours of last Tuesday morning, please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?

"Even if it doesn’t seem significant, please pass any information on. Any piece of information could prove crucial.

“We have been working to gather all the available CCTV footage from the area but if anyone has private CCTV or dash-cam footage from around that time please get in touch.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, 7 January, 2025."