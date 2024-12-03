Moment granddad fights off muggers attempting to steal his Rolex watch

By Will Conroy

CCTV footage has been released of a grandfather fighting off muggers as they attempted to steal his Rolex watch.

Christopher Harris was targeted by the pair in July 2023 as was entering a rented property in Paddington, West London which he was staying in with his family.

Amine Bentaib attempted to steal the watch worth an estimated £18,000 in Bouverie Place, aided by accomplice Rayan Belhadj.

The muggers had followed Mr Harris as he returned from collecting a takeaway but the granddad swung the bags of food to successfully fend them off.

Bentaib was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday to three years and nine months for attempted robbery.

Belhadj was handed a three-year custodial sentence in February at the same court, for the same offence.

Judge Adam Hiddleston branded watch muggings “an absolute scourge on London”, and said Bentaib has a “utter lack of respect for the law” after previously being jailed for two-and-a-half years for an attempt to steal a £1 million Rolex watch.

“This kind of offence seems to be increasing, and obviously attracts people like you who think it’s a way of making easy money, no matter what the effect might be on the wellbeing of innocent members of the public”, said the judge.