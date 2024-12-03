Dad and daughter police duo ‘mocked victims and insulted colleagues in repulsive WhatsApp chats’

3 December 2024, 14:38 | Updated: 3 December 2024, 14:40

Ex-PCs Annie and Craig Napier
Ex-PCs Annie and Craig Napier. Picture: Social media

By Josef Al Shemary

A father and daughter - both West Midlands police officers - exchanged ‘vile’ WhatsApp messages mocking crime victims and colleagues, a disciplinary panel has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Craig and Annie Napier, sent the ‘highly derogatory and offensive’ messages to each other while in active duty for the West Midlands police.

The pair used a derogatory term to refer to someone with Down’s syndrome in multiple messages, while the dad described black mental health workers as ‘fat w***’.

The daughter suggested a colleague should be ‘fly kicked in the face’, and joked about protesters being run over.

The two were found to have breached standards of professional behaviour, and the messages add up to ‘serious’ gross misconduct.

The messages, sent between April 2020 and May 2021, emerged during a separate investigation.

Ex-PC Annie was described as ‘brave’ after a man spat in her face as she tried to arrest him.
Ex-PC Annie was described as ‘brave’ after a man spat in her face as she tried to arrest him. Picture: Social media

The panel, led by West Midlands chief constable Craig Guildford, said the messages were highly ‘offensive,’ ‘hostile’ and ‘discriminatory’.

One incident had the dad sending a modified version of the West Midlands Police logo containing the phrase 'FSU - Shovelling s*** since 2016'.

In another exchange involving a crime scene, the daughter asked: “Is she mangled?”

The dad replied: “She's face down, so can't see a lot of blood around her head.”

The daughter then said: “Oooo! You think it's murder?”

Craig said: “Who knows and dares to dream. I'll let you know when I know, babe.”

When the dad was stopped before a line of protesters, he sent a message reading: “No, still stuck on the Walsgrave Road behind around 50 now.

"The f****** s***s keep lying down on the road but the gaffer won't let us get out and baton them.”

The daughter replied: “Drive them over xxx”.

They both resigned earlier this year, but would have lost their jobs if they hadn’t, the misconduct hearing was told.

Neither apologised for their actions.

Read more: Senior serving Met officer charged with attempted rape and sexual assault

Read more: Notting Hill Carnival 'hell' slammed by police officers as 90% say they feel unsafe working at event

Referring to a retired female officer who came back to work in a staff position, the dad said: “They want you to wear a lesbian suit like most of them do. Ignore the c*** and carry on with what you are doing.”

Annie replied: “'Does she want me to f****** fly kick her in the face? The only dirt I'll get on my dress is her f****** blood.”

A report published after the hearing showed that PC Craig Napier was  the instigator of the correspondence, but claimed his daughter was a ‘willing participant’ and was “equally as offensive.”

In the report, Chief Constable Guildford said: “The former officer’s conduct demonstrated a complete lack of integrity, care for those [they] worked with or the public [they] served.

“[Their] conduct demonstrated no respect for others, no respect for equality or diversity, it lacked courtesy and basic common human decency.”

He added: “The breaches I have found today grossly undermine trust and confidence in my view as they are highly impactive upon the public perception of officers respecting the public they serve, their colleagues, partner organisation staff and not to hold hostile and discriminatory views against people with protected characteristics.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lady Gabriella Windsor and husband Thomas Kingston (pictured at Royal Ascot in 2019)

Lady Gabriella Kingston calls for medication warning after inquest hears husband Thomas Windsor took his own life

Missiles have been fired into the Mediterranean

Putin test-fires hypersonic missiles into Mediterranean posing fresh threat to West

Young Palestinians walk among the rubble of destroyed buildings in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip

Palestinians say Hamas and Fatah close to deal on post-war Gaza administration

Alana Armstrong, 25, died of catastrophic injuries following a 'hit and run' with a 4x4

Man arrested over death of young mother, 25, killed in ‘hit and run’ after e-bike rammed by Land Rover

Police have clashed with protesters in South Korea

Protesters storm South Korea's National Assembly as parliament votes to overturn martial law

Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan attends court in Ho Chi Minh City to appeal against her death sentence in a financial fraud case

Vietnam court may commute tycoon’s death sentence if she pays 11 billion dollars

Sarah Boone, 47, of Florida was sentenced by Circuit Judge Michael Kraynick on Monday

Woman jailed for life for killing boyfriend by zipping him inside suitcase and leaving him to suffocate

Queen Camilla arrives at Buckingham Palace

Queen reveals chest infection was pneumonia that left her with ‘lingering’ side-effects including fatigue

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, boards the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft on a visit to a South Korean naval base in Busan, South Korea, in June

South Korea's president declares emergency martial law in surprise late-night TV address

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a banquet at the Guildhall in London

G20 has ‘shock absorbers’ to deal with return of Trump, says South Africa

Gregg Wallace apologised yesterday after blaming 'middle class women of a certain age'

BBC pulls MasterChef Christmas specials after allegations over Gregg Wallace’s conduct

Far-right riots in Manchester, August 2024

Meta investigated by Oversight Board over Facebook posts about far-right summer riots

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad shout slogans during a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Mumbai, India

Bangladesh court defers Hindu leader’s bail hearing as tensions with India rise

The Prince and Princess of Wales played a key role for the visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher

Princess of Wales welcomes Emir of Qatar on state visit as she returns to official duties after cancer treatment

The captain's arm band worn by Marc Guehi

England defender warned by FA for writing 'I Love Jesus' on rainbow armband

A man works at a chip manufacturing facility in Nantong, eastern China

China bans exports to US of gallium and other key hi-tech materials

Latest News

See more Latest News

Syrian opposition fighters outside Aleppo International Airport

Syrian insurgents capture four towns as government forces reclaim some territory

Girl, eight, dies after being 'stabbed in the neck while protecting her mother' as fight with 'intruder' spilled onto street

Schoolgirl, 8, dies after being 'stabbed in the neck while protecting her mother' as fight with 'intruder' spilled onto street
The sword in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter theme park recalls replica swords after Warner Bros blades break Japan’s weapons law
New Scotland Yard before its move in 2016. Sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters, Broadway, Victoria, London, England, UK

Senior serving Met officer charged with attempted rape and sexual assault

Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pittsburgh in November

Release Israeli hostages now or there will be ‘hell to pay’, Trump warns Hamas

A house in Kibbutz Manara in norther Israel, near the border with Lebanon, is protected with sandbags

Israeli strikes kill 11 in Lebanon after exchanges with Hezbollah test ceasefire

Kate, Charles and Camilla during Trooping the Colour in June.

Queen set to miss start of Qatari state visit amid ongoing health concerns as Kate joins royal party
North Korea deploying fake IT workers and hackers to target UK firms, cryptocurrency, and defence data, spy chief warns

North Korea deploying fake IT workers and hackers to target UK firms, cryptocurrency, and defence data, spy chief warns
Mel Sykes said Gregg Wallace's behaviour on set contributed towards her decision to quit TV

Melanie Sykes says she decided to quit TV after 'unprofessional and jaw-dropping' behaviour from Gregg Wallace
New twist in hunt for missing Hannah Kobayashi as police reveal CCTV captured photographer entering Mexico

New twist in hunt for missing Hannah Kobayashi as police reveal CCTV captured photographer entering Mexico

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla

Queen to miss start of Qatari state visit due to 'lingering side effects' of chest infection
Prince William wished him luck as Sinfield will be raising money for motor neurone disease charities.

Prince William pays tribute to late rugby star Rob Burrow before ultra-marathon MND fundraiser in his memory
The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News