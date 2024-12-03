Senior serving Met officer charged with attempted rape and sexual assault

New Scotland Yard before its move in 2016. Sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters, Broadway, Victoria, London, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with attempted rape and sexual assault.

Superintendent Jamie Gordon, attached to the South East Command Unit, was charged by the force on Monday, November 4.

The allegations against the senior serving officer relate to offences reported by one woman who said the incidents took place on December 8 and December 19, 2023.

The officer was said to be off duty at the time of the offences.

Metropolitan Police Officer, Rear View, Close Up. Picture: Alamy

He was arrested on 19 January and suspended from duty.

The officer has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 4.

It comes a day after another Metropolitan Police officer was charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a crash which left a moped rider dead.

The rider collided with the marked police van in north London in October of last year.

Cristopher De Carvalho Guedes was killed in the collision with a marked police van in Enfield, north London, on 12 October 2023.

This is a developing story.