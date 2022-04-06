Moment lone Ukrainian tank ambushes entire Russian convoy near Kyiv

6 April 2022, 22:09 | Updated: 6 April 2022, 22:14

Footage published by a Ukrainian volunteer unit via Telegram, shows what appears to be a single well-positioned Ukrainian tank ambushing a convoy of Russian vehicles.
Footage published by a Ukrainian volunteer unit via Telegram, shows what appears to be a single well-positioned Ukrainian tank ambushing a convoy of Russian vehicles. Picture: Twitter

By Sophie Barnett

Drone footage has emerged of the moment a lone Ukrainian tank appeared to destroy several Russian vehicles heading in a convoy towards Kyiv.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Ukrainian tank, believed to be a T-64, can be seen firing several rounds at one of Vladimir Putin's convoys in Nova Basan, around 60 miles west of the capital city.

One of the Russian vehicles was engulfed by flames after it was struck, leading to other vehicles firing back at the Ukrainian forces.

The video of the "chaotic" Russian retreat was published by a Ukrainian volunteer unit on Telegram with the heavily compounded soldiers forced to draw back.

The Russians fired back at the vastly outgunned Ukrainian unit, but appeared to be unclear of where to aim, striking fields surrounding the roads.

The Ukrainian attacker was strategically positioned out of sight just off the main road and avoided multiple lines of fire into the tree line.

All of the bullets missed the attacker, who continued to open fire on the convoy, with scores of Russian soldiers on foot seen running for cover.

Read more: Harrowing drone footage captures smouldering remains of city of Kharkiv

Read more: Putin's daughters sanctioned in response to Bucha 'massacre'

The convoy of Russian vehicles were attacked by the lone Ukrainian tanker.
The convoy of Russian vehicles were attacked by the lone Ukrainian tanker. Picture: Twitter

Other Ukrainian tanks may well have been involved in a co-ordinated attack but were not visible in the drone video. Videos filmed from the ground in the aftermath show more burnt-out Russian vehicles.

Ukrainian forces still have control of its capital city Kyiv, which has seen relentless attacks from Putin's soldiers since the war broke out last month.

The Ukrainian authorities have said that more than 400 bodies of civilians have been discovered in towns round Kyiv which have been captured from the Russians.

Read more: British security guard at Berlin embassy charged with spying for Russia

One Western official said the comments in the Russian media calling for the "de-nazification" of Ukraine and comparing the country to the Third Reich had created a "toxic information environment".

"This is a phenomenon which we believe to be widespread," the official said. "That sort of environment and climate, I'm afraid, absolutely contributes to this sort of thing.

"When you combine that with a force which is failing and failing badly in an operation for which it was perhaps psychologically underprepared, it just a toxic mix.

"The responsibility for this lies with the perpetrators of the acts but it also lies with the Russian leadership. Not only did they order the invasion, they set the tone and the context for this operation as well."

Meanwhile, fresh drone footage has captured the devastation in Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, which has been under near-constant shelling since the war began.

In the video, obtained by LBC, a sea of charred buildings remain, some with flames still flickering through the burnt-out windows.

The city was once home to nearly 1.5 million people - a quarter of which reportedly have Russian relatives - but now it is a ghost town and still "contested" by Russia, according to the latest military assessment from the UK Ministry of Defence.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson has been praised by Olympic stars such as Sharron Davies for his comments on trans athletes in women's sport.

Olympic stars back PM for diving into row about trans athletes competing in women's sports

Drone footage has captured the devastation in Ukraine's second largest city

Harrowing drone footage captures smouldering remains of city of Kharkiv

A spokesman for Rishi Sunak’s wife has confirmed she benefits from non-dom tax status

Rishi Sunak's millionaire wife Akshata Murthy defends non-dom tax status

Huge queues at Manchester Airport.

Manchester Airport chaos: 'Airlines tell customers to drop off bags the night before flight'
Tim Jeans has warned disruption at airports will continue until at least June

Flight chaos will continue until June and impact summer holidays, airport boss warns

Teaching assistant Rebecca Williams outside court.

Teacher 'regrets' sex with schoolboy, 15, after telling him 'age is just a number'

Diego Maradona used his hand to score the first goal of his team during a 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final match between Argentina and England in 1986. Maradona later claimed that the goal was scored by 'The Hand Of God'.

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt from epic World Cup victory over England set to sell for £4m
David Ballantyne Smith, 57, has been charged with nine offences under the official secrets act

British security guard at Berlin embassy charged with spying for Russia

The recall of Kinder Surprise eggs has been extended to more products

More Kinder products recalled from shops over salmonella fears

Putin's daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Mariya Putina, have been sanctioned

Putin's daughters sanctioned in response to Bucha 'massacre'

Russian troops are collecting and burning the bodies of "tens of thousands of civilians" in Mariupol

'The new Auschwitz': Bodies of '10,000 Ukrainians' incinerated in mobile crematoriums

Putin's Twitter profile is one of many that has been restricted by the social media site

Putin's Twitter profile restricted in website's crackdown on Kremlin accounts

Boris Johnson has said trans women should not be allowed to compete in women's sport

'Biological males shouldn't compete in women's sport': PM weighs in on trans athlete row

P&O has suspended ferries this weekend, causing chaos for travellers.

Thousands of P&O Ferries customers face Easter holiday chaos as services are halted

James O'Brien confronted Sir Keir on Brexit

'We can't reverse Brexit': Keir Starmer plans to skewer govt over issues plaguing deal

The Prime Minister said he has "absolutely no problem" with hiking national insurance

PM has 'absolutely no problem' with massive tax hike despite millions facing poverty

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east

TV Emmys

Emmy Awards held on September 12 with nominees announced in July
Ammunition crates left behind by retreating Russian troops are leant against a fence in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, on Wednesday April 6 2022

Russians preparing for new push as Ukraine gathers its dead

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, centre, looks at his watch as he prepares to speak with journalists as he arrives for a meeting of Nato foreign ministers at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Nato chief says Finland and Sweden are welcome to apply to join
Radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Alex Jones appears for questioning in Sandy Hook legal battle
Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy, near Paris, in 2019

France opens safety probe into ‘serious’ New York to Paris flight issue
A man carries his belongings on a bike as he leaves his ruined house, background, ruined house in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Wednesday April 6 2022

Ukrainians pore over grisly aftermath of atrocities

Magellan penguins stand in their enclosure at the Blank Park Zoo

Zoos hiding birds as avian flu spreads in North America

China denies the practice of illegal organ harvesting

China 'harvesting prisoners' organs before they’ve been declared dead,' Australian study claims
Russian Liberal Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died at the age of 75

Russian politician who wanted DNA test to see if he was related to Trump dies

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine
Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police