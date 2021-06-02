Moment US teenager fights off black bear to protect her dogs

2 June 2021, 07:49

By Daisy Stephens

This is the moment a 17-year-old girl from California fought off a wild bear unarmed to protect her pet dogs.

The TikTok video, filmed by the teenager’s cousin, shows a black bear and her two cubs trying to enter Hailey Morinico’s walled garden to possibly attack her dogs.

The teenager rushed to her dogs' aid and pushed the fully-grown bear off the wall, in a brave move she said was to “protect my kids”.

She then shepherded the pets inside to safety.

Read more: Crowd looks on in horror as man stabbed during 'large fight' in Hyde Park, London

Read more: Extra tuition for pupils and option to repeat a year as part of £1.4bn plan

“I live in the mountains so this is actually really normal,” she explained in a second video. “It’s summer so they always come now.”

Recounting the tale, she said she heard her dogs barking but assumed it was just at another dog.

But when she went outside to investigate the commotion she saw the black bear attacking one of her dogs, Valentina, who she described as “the baby”.

“I have to protect her,” said Ms Morinico.

The brave youngster said she didn’t even think before pushing the bear off the wall.

She sprained her finger and scraped her knee in the incident, but apart from that was unharmed.

Fellow TikTokers pointed out that both the bear and Ms Morinico were just protecting their young.

Latest News

See more Latest News

An empty Swanston Street in Melbourne (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Lockdown extended as Australian city tackles coronavirus cluster
A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft that Malaysian authorities said was in the airspace over Malaysia’s maritime zone near the coast of Sarawak state on Borneo island. (Royal Malaysian Air Force/AP)

Malaysia protests over Chinese military ‘intrusion’ in airspace
Impoverished Sri Lankans walk along the beach as they try to salvage wreckage washed off to the shore from the burning Singaporean ship MV X-Press Pearl (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Sticken container ship towed away from Sri Lanka’s shore as it starts to sink
The county aims to be completely smoke-free by 2025.

Oxfordshire set to become first 'smoke-free' county in England
A long queue forms outside the COVID-19 vaccination centre at St Thomas' Hospital in London

Covid-19: UK set to hit vaccine milestone one day after zero deaths reported
Officers from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department ask questions to a staff, left, at the June 4 Memorial Museum in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Tiananmen museum shuts down amid investigation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes

Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes
Lord Sumption told LBC there is no justification for delaying the 21 June lockdown end date

'No justification for delaying 21 June lockdown end date', Lord Sumption argues
'The UK can give away more Covid-19 vaccines than it does already'

'The UK can give away more Covid-19 vaccines than it does already'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

'Discouraged' black ex-PC stopped and searched by colleagues when off duty

'Discouraged' black ex-PC stopped and searched by colleagues when off duty
'I used to dread interviewing Naomi Osaka,' Annabel Croft reveals to LBC

'I used to dread interviewing Naomi Osaka,' Annabel Croft reveals to LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London