Crowd looks on in horror as man stabbed during 'large fight' in Hyde Park, London

A male has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Hyde Park. Picture: Snapchat

By Nick Hardinges

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight during a "large fight" in Hyde Park, central London.

Footage posted on social media and seen by LBC appears to show a man in black being chased through the park by a group of males on Tuesday evening.

He is then seen falling over before being punched and kicked by multiple people.

One onlooker among a large crowd, which appears to include children, can be heard in the background shouting: "There's a knife, there's a knife."

The group then quickly disperse, leaving the man laying on the floor.

At this time, the victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A crime scene remains in place in Hyde Park and you will see a police presence in the area. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) June 1, 2021

Police and London Ambulance Service were called to the assault at around 9pm. Officers and paramedics found a male suffering from stab injuries.

A large crowd gathered around the victim while he was being treated at the scene, videos on social media appear to show.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A police presence remains in Hyde Park and there have been no arrests made so far.

Enquiries are ongoing and a crime scene is still in place.

Officers remain in Hyde Park following a stabbing earlier this evening. We await an update on the victim’s injuries. At this early stage there have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 ref: 7861/01Jun — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) June 1, 2021

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 21:00hrs on Tuesday 1 June to reports of an assault in Hyde Park.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. They found a male suffering from stab injuries.

"He has been taken to hospital for treatment; we await an update on his condition."

MPS Westminster wrote on Twitter: "Officers remain in Hyde Park following a stabbing earlier this evening. We await an update on the victim’s injuries.

"At this early stage there have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information has been asked to call the force via 101, quoting the reference number 7861/01Jun.