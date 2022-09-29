More people have likely fled Russia than invaded Ukraine in February, says UK intelligence

The Ministry of Defence believes that an exodus of wealthy educated Russians, that has occurred following a conscription draft to replenish troop numbers on the frontlines, will accelerate a 'brain drain' in the country. Picture: Alamy, Getty

By Cameron Kerr

More people have fled Russia in the seven days since Vladimir Putin announced a new draft than invaded Ukraine in February, according to UK intelligence.

In the Ministry of Defence's latest update on the situation in Ukraine, posted on Twitter, the Ministry says that the better-off and well-educated are "overrepresented" amongst those attempting to leave Russia.

The Ministry believes that this will have domestic economic impacts, accelerating a 'brain drain'.

Young educated Russians were already leaving the country before the draft announcement, with one telling CNBC earlier this year that the "erosion of politics and freedom" over several years prompted him to relocate his family to France for the "safety" of his family.

In response to queues at Russia's borders, the Kremlin has reportedly opened draft offices on the border to intercept fleeing conscripts.

There have been queues at Russia's borders, as citizens eligible for the draft have tried to flee the country. Picture: Getty

There have been protests within Russia, following the latest draft announcement. Picture: Alamy

The update comes shortly after Vladimir Putin confirmed he would formally declare four regions of Ukraine part of Russia on Friday 29 September, following sham referendums. Picture: Ministry of Defence

The intelligence update comes as Vladimir Putin prepares to formally declare four regions of Ukraine as Russian territory, following sham referendums condemned by the international community.

There were reports of election officials going door to door escorted by armed soldiers while voting was taking place.

Seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine it has failed to achieve its aims of taking over the country and its government, and Ukraine has even managed to take back Russian occupied territory in recent as a result of successful counter offensives.