Ageing conscripts dispatched by Putin to fight on front lines in Ukraine

29 September 2022, 11:34 | Updated: 29 September 2022, 11:49

Ageing conscripts dispatched by Putin to fight on front lines in Ukraine
Ageing conscripts dispatched by Putin to fight on front lines in Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Aging conscripts have been dispatched by Russian president Vladimir Putin to fight on the front lines in Ukraine.

Photos of Russia’s stretched military have revealed troops of all ages being dispatched to the war – including those appearing to be elderly and greying.

Ageing conscripts dispatched by Putin to fight on front lines in Ukraine
Ageing conscripts dispatched by Putin to fight on front lines in Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Putin announced on September 21 a mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of Russian men to bolster Moscow's army in Ukraine, sparking demonstrations and an exodus of men abroad.

Gridlock as queues of men attempting to cross the boarder of Russia into Georgia to escape the mobilisation were so big they could be seen from space.

READ MORE: Queues of men fleeing conscription in Russia so big they can be seen from space

Queues of men fleeing Russia can be seen from space
Queues of men fleeing Russia can be seen from space. Picture: Maxar Technologies/Twitter

There are numerous reports of men with no military training and of all ages getting draft notices.

In May, Putin signed a new law enabling people over 40 to enlist in the armed forces.

According to the BBC, the previous age limit was 18-40 for Russians and 13-30 for foreigners.

Russia presented the law change as a move to recruit more ‘technical specialists’ who can operate complicated weapons and have more life experience.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

2021 Budget Illustration

Another 300 mortgage deals pulled of market and 40% of deals have disappeared since mini-budget

Breaking her silence on the fall-out caused by her Government's bombshell fiscal statement, the PM grappled for answers at times struggling to explain the financial decisions.

PM flounders as she struggles to defend financial turmoil in series of car crash radio interviews

A long queue of people in Windsor waiting to see the Queen's final resting place

Hundreds of people queue in Windsor to see the Queen’s final resting place in George VI memorial chapel

Beans, toilet paper and money

Struggling parents are thinking about ‘shredding up toilet paper’ to bulk out basic meals for their children

-

Nord Stream pipelines: Fourth leak found as Russia denies sabotage

Sadiq Khan has said the Fourth Plinth will continue to be used to display art works, but supports a statue of the late monarch at a "suitable location".

No Trafalgar Square Queen statue for four years as fourth plinth reserved for art commissions

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the south west as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US.

Two million without power in Florida as Hurricane Ian moves inland leaving trail of destruction in its wake

Furious Nick Ferrari said Mr Philp's explanation of the last few days was 'pitiful'

Furious Nick Ferrari blasts treasury minister's 'pitiful' explanation of self-inflicted UK financial turmoil

Liz Truss will face questions today as she carries out a round of interviews. Right, Kwasi Kwarteng meets bankers yesterday

"We had to take urgent action": PM defends mini-budget despite financial turmoil

Rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59

Rapper Coolio dies aged 59: Tributes led by Michelle Pfeiffer after he ‘collapsed at friend’s house’

Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mansion 'raided by burglars'

Perrie Edwards and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mansion 'raided while they were at home with baby son'

Hurricane Ian slams into Florida leaving a trail of destruction

Hurricane Ian slams into Florida leaving cities under water and 1.3million without power

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng meeting bankers (l) while ally Andrew Griffiths (top right) says there will be no U-turn despite Bank of England intervention (bottom right)

'No U-turn on tax cutting budget': Chancellor stands firm despite Bank's £60billion move to stop pension fund collapse

Kate who visited a food bank in Swansea with William

Kate addresses cost of living crisis on visit to Welsh food bank

Heathrow Airport after two passenger planes clipped wings on the runway

Two planes clip wings in runway collision at Heathrow Airport while taxiing

Imogen Broke who is accused of forcing a man to have sex with her

'Horny' 24-stone student forced date to have sex leaving him with large love bite, court hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

View of the Lusail Stadium, a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Qatar confirms Covid-19 test requirements for World Cup fans

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Kremlin will annex four regions of Ukraine on Friday

South Korea Harris Asia

US vice president Kamala Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas

Curious sightseers walk in the receding waters of Tampa Bay due to the low tide and tremendous winds from Hurricane Ian in Tampa Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian: One of the most powerful storms recorded in US slams Florida

A ship works offshore in the Baltic Sea on the natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany in 2018

Fourth leak reported on Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

A resident wades through floodwaters in the Ubon Ratchathani province, north-eastern Thailand

Tropical rains flood parts of Thailand as 5,000 seek shelter

An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida

In Pictures: Hurricane Ian slams into Florida after killing two people in Cuba

Teenager Savannah Graziano

Police unsure if girl, 15, killed in gunfight was abducted by her father

A California Highway Patrol officer lifts police tape to let parents and students leave a cordoned off area in Fountain Street following a shooting at a school campus in Oakland

Manhunt after ‘six adults’ hurt in shooting at school in California

Tropical Weather Florida

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in south-west Florida as Category 4 storm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews
Tom Swarbrick

‘There is going to be hell to pay,’ says Tom Swarbrick in scolding lecture against disgraced government
Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

"I feel genuinely scared of my government."

LBC caller feels 'genuinely scared' of the government following mini-budget fallout

Andrew Marr was furious on LBC

Marr: It is a dereliction of duty that Truss and Kwarteng didn't speak today - cowardly and shameful
kwasi

'Economic chaos': Former Bank of England policy maker slams Chancellor's 'utterly incompetent' mini-budget
James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning
Mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals', says Tory MP

Tory MP brands mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09/2022 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09| Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London