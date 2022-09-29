Ageing conscripts dispatched by Putin to fight on front lines in Ukraine

Ageing conscripts dispatched by Putin to fight on front lines in Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Aging conscripts have been dispatched by Russian president Vladimir Putin to fight on the front lines in Ukraine.

Photos of Russia’s stretched military have revealed troops of all ages being dispatched to the war – including those appearing to be elderly and greying.

Putin announced on September 21 a mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of Russian men to bolster Moscow's army in Ukraine, sparking demonstrations and an exodus of men abroad.

Gridlock as queues of men attempting to cross the boarder of Russia into Georgia to escape the mobilisation were so big they could be seen from space.

Queues of men fleeing Russia can be seen from space. Picture: Maxar Technologies/Twitter

There are numerous reports of men with no military training and of all ages getting draft notices.

In May, Putin signed a new law enabling people over 40 to enlist in the armed forces.

According to the BBC, the previous age limit was 18-40 for Russians and 13-30 for foreigners.

Russia presented the law change as a move to recruit more ‘technical specialists’ who can operate complicated weapons and have more life experience.