Putin's war hits home: Moscow rocked by triple drone strike as downtown offices shattered by fireball blasts

Russia has been rocked after Moscow was struck by drones. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

Moscow has been rocked by a "kamikaze" drone strike that triggered a fireball explosion on its streets.

Vladimir Putin's futile war came to home as three unmanned aerial vehicles slammed into offices in its business district.

Footage of the attack showed civilians screaming as a massive blast erupted in the early morning strike.

One yells "it flies so quick!" while in another video a woman shouts "mummy!" during the attacks.

A drone slipped through heavy air defences and hit the IQ Quarter Tower, a 50-storey skyscraper, at about 3.20am while a second hit the Oko-2 building just under an hour later.

The area, dubbed Moscow City, is made up of offices and apartments.

One person, reportedly a security guard, was injured.

The Russian defence ministry said one drone was shot down and two others were jammed, implying the drones were knocked out and flew into buildings.

It blamed Kyiv for the "attempted terrorist attack" - neglecting to mention that Russia has spent more than a year pummelling civilian centres throughout Ukraine.

Footage of the Ukrainian drone attack on the OKO II business complex in Moscow-City this morning. pic.twitter.com/Tkkvir0wAd — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) July 30, 2023

Ukraine did not say it was behind the attack. Its officials rarely claim responsibility for strikes in Russia, instead posting cryptic references and sometimes suggesting elements within Russia are carrying out the attack.

Photos of the aftermath showed damage to one floor of a skyscraper. Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said two buildings in Moscow City were "insignificantly damaged".

But the attack is a clear sign that even the heavily defended capital can be hit. Previously, a drone crashed into the roof of a Kremlin building, and last week one hit an office building in southern Moscow while another hit near the defence ministry.

That came just weeks after soldiers had to deploy to prepare a potential defence of the city from the rebelling Wagner mercenaries.

The target of the drone strike in Moscow was a secret Ministry of Economic Development office on the 10th floor of this skyscraper. At least 6 government ministries occupy this building. The offices are guarded by Putin's Federal Protective Service (FSO). pic.twitter.com/iLMyKy4A54 — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) July 30, 2023

In Ukraine, a new counter offensive effort appears under way, with Kyiv's forces slowly advancing in the south and south east against a dense defence of minefields and trenches.

Some Western-trained and equipped units have been committed, leading observers to believe this could be the main effort to liberate more occupied territory.

Analysts have suggested they will try to cut off the "land bridge" to Crimea, Putin's prized asset that he seized by force in 2014.

The risk of having such an culturally and historically important area isolated from Russia could be too great for the president.