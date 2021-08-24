Murder probe launched after woman's body found near main road

24 August 2021, 21:44

Officers were called to the A3 in Surrey after a member of the public found a body
Officers were called to the A3 in Surrey after a member of the public found a body. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A murder investigation has begun after a woman's body was found in undergrowth close to a main road.

Officers were called to the northbound A3 slip road, leading out of Guildford in Surrey, at around 3pm on Monday after the body was discovered by a member of the public, Surrey Police said.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, is thought to be in her 40s, the force said, and inquiries are under way to find her next of kin.

Two men were arrested on Tuesday evening in connection with the investigation and are in police custody.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: "We are investigating this as a murder which we believe has been committed elsewhere with the victim's body left in this location.

"We are still trying to determine how long the body had been there for and we are working with forensic experts as part of our inquiries. We will issue further updates as soon as we are in a position to do so."

She added: "While our investigation is in the early stages, we would like to reassure local residents that there is a dedicated team of officers working round the clock to establish exactly what has happened and we will provide more information as and when we are able to."

Surrey Police said the slip road will remain closed until further notice, and a cordon will be in place for at least another day.

Motorists are asked to avoid using the route.

