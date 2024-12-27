Man, 49, charged after double murder on Christmas Day - as victims named and pictured

Teohna Grant, 24, (left) and Joanne Pearson, 38, died at the scene of the suspected stabbing. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been charged with the murder of two women in Milton Keynes on Christmas Day.

Joanne Pearson, 38, and Teohna Grant, 24, died in a suspected stabbing in Bletchley, Thames Valley Police said.

Jazwell Brown, 49, is due before magistrates tomorrow.

He has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder as man in his late 20s and a teenage boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries in the incident.

Brown, of Santa Cruz Avenue, is also charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in connection with the incident, the force said.

It has been confirmed that a dog thought to have died in the incident has survived.

A police forensic officer at the scene near an apartment block on Santa Cruz Avenue. Picture: Alamy

He is also charged with one count each of possession of a knife in a public place.

The man and teenage boy were both said to be in a stable condition.

Brown, of Santa Cruz Avenue, has been remanded in custody and will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Jazwell Brown, 49, has been charged with murder. Picture: Alamy

A large cordon was in place at the scene on Thursday and a forensics team could be seen walking up the stairs of a block of flats.

Numbered yellow evidence markers and first aid kits could were visible on the road and pavement outside the address, and on the boot of a car parked on the adjoining Trinidad Grove.

'Shocking'

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of the major crime unit, said: "Firstly I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the women who have tragically died in this shocking incident.

"We have launched a double murder investigation which may be concerning to the wider public, however we have made an arrest and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and the parties are known to each other.

"Members of the public will see a large police presence in the area while our investigation takes place. "If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach our officers and they will do their best to help."