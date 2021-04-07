Nearly quarter of Brits have had physical contact 'to be polite' despite Covid concerns

7 April 2021, 21:05 | Updated: 7 April 2021, 21:09

21% of Brits have had physical contact out of politeness in the last year
21% of Brits have had physical contact out of politeness in the last year. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Nearly a quarter of Brits have had physical contact with someone during the pandemic despite not wanting to because of Covid fears, according to a new poll.

The YouGov survey showed in the last year 21% of people have had physical contact out of politeness, for example hugging or shaking hands, despite having concerns.

Some 3% said they had done it many times, while 18% said they had done it once or twice.

READ MORE: Under-30s to be offered alternative to Oxford/AstraZeneca jab

READ MORE: Rare AstraZeneca vaccine blood clot 'side effect' will not stop road map, PM says

More than half (56%) of 4,000 adults questioned said they had not found themselves in that position, while 11% said they had explained why they were not comfortable or simply did not reciprocate.

Some 8% said they have felt comfortable with physical contact despite the pandemic.

It comes after modelling experts last month said measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks should "increase in strength" as lockdown is lifted.

Researchers at Cambridge and Liverpool universities developed new models offering insights into how effective different control measures are on curbing the spread of coronavirus.

The scientists modelled "non-spatial" control measures including social distancing, face masks and hand washing, and "spatial interventions" including lockdown and the restriction of long-distance travel.

Easing lockdown rules will "inevitably increase disease incidence" and the R number without an increase in "non-spatial" measures, the paper said.

But it added that if people social distance, wear face masks and wash their hands then the R number will stay “constant or even reduce” as lockdown is eased.

Step two of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown will begin next week, with non-essential retail, hairdressers and gyms reopening and pubs and restaurants able to open outdoors.

On May 17, six people or two households will be able to meet indoors, people can meet in groups of 30 outdoors while pubs and restaurants will be able to seat customers indoors and cinemas and theatres can reopen.

It is hoped that all legal limits on social contact will be removed on June 21.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny suffering from spinal injuries, lawyer says

A protester holds a sign across the street from National Guard soldiers guarding the Hennepin County Government Centre, the trial venue (Jim Mone/AP)

Witness says officer’s knee was on George Floyd’s neck while he was on ground
Virus Outbreak Brazil

Bolsonaro rejects lockdown despite Brazils’ record Covid-19 death toll
A body found in Epping Forest has been confirmed as Richard Okorogheye.

Richard Okorogheye: Body found in lake confirmed as missing teenager
Tiger-Woods-Crash

Tiger Woods driving at twice the speed limit before LA crash, investigators say
King Abdullah II of Jordan (Yousef Allan/AP)

‘Sedition has been buried’, King of Jordan says of rift with half-brother

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The professor was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

'AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and prevents Covid,' professor tells LBC
Angry caller tears into Brexit amid disturbances in Northern Ireland

Angry caller tears into Brexit amid disturbances in Northern Ireland
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

JCVI member calls for continued use of AstraZeneca jab despite 'rare' side effects
The journalist was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Blood clotting is 'super rare side effect' of AstraZeneca vaccine
Aspirin is 'probably more dangerous' than the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, says SAGE member

Aspirin is 'probably more dangerous' than AstraZeneca vaccine, says SAGE member
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London