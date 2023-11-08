'Is this some sort of sick joke?': Nestle axes iconic Caramac bar after 64 years leaving fans outraged

Caramac bars have been axed after more than 60 years. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Fans have been left outraged after Nestle announced it was discontinuing the Caramac bar after 64 years.

Nestle said falling sales were behind its decision to stop producing the bar, despite it being a lifelong favourite for many Brits.

The caramel-flavoured bar was first launched in the UK in 1959 by Mackintosh before it was taken over by Nestle.

The firm said in a statement: "We are very sorry to disappoint fans of Caramac. There has been a steady decline in its sales over the past few years and unfortunately we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

"We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but this change will enable us to focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers' tastebuds."

Fans of the bar have shared their devastation on X: "What. Please. God. No! Nestle please tell me you're not ditching #caramac it's the only 'chocolate' I eat! Don't let it disappear! I love the stuff!!"

Another person said: "Caramac being discontinued Is this some sort of sick joke???"

Others wrote: "This is a national scandal, how can they get rid of Caramac?" and "I know a lot is made about how the Brits don't get upset about anything, but the ire being levelled at @NestleUKI for getting rid of #Caramac shows there's fight in the old dog yet."

The bar was produced in Norwich until 1996, when it moved to Nestle's factory in Fawdon, near Newcastle upon Tyne.

It is not made of chocolate but instead condensed milk and treacle.

Nestle, whose headquarters are in Switzerland, confirmed last year that it planned to close the Fawdon site and move production overseas.