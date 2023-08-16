Costco looks to expand with 14 new warehouses sought by wholesaler across the UK

16 August 2023

Costco Derbyshire
Costco is seeking 14 new warehouses to open its members-only stores in more areas across the UK as Brits bargain hunt amid the cost of living crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Discount wholesaler Costco is looking to acquire 14 more warehouses as part of a big expansion of its stores across the UK in the next two years.





The new tranche of sites come as the US-based retailer hopes to convert and launch the new locations "as soon as possible".

The sites sought are scattered mostly across the south - with a few across the north of the UK and in Scotland which will ideally add over a dozen new branches to the 29 it already operates.

Costco in Trafford, UK.
Costco's branch numbers will soar is the proposed expansion goes ahead in full. Picture: Getty

Where are the new stores set to be?

The areas where the expansion is targeting, with the help of Chase Commercial developers, are:

  • Chelmsford
  • Colchester
  • Exeter
  • Oxford
  • Cambridge
  • Maidstone
  • Brighton
  • Portsmouth
  • Bournemouth / Poole
  • Preston
  • South Glasgow
  • South East London
  • Wolverhampton / North West Birmingham
  • South West Birmingham

How many Costco stores are there in the UK?

The total of stores could soar from 29 to 44, including the currently developing Gloucester outlet which is due to open in the near future.

The southwest England location will open soon after a major site was acquired in Eastern Avenue off the M5 motorway over a month again.

Justin Parker, director at Chase Commercial, said: "We are really pleased to be partnered with Costco to deliver further warehouse clubs for them throughout the UK.

"We are currently seeking 6-12 acre sites to provide 150,000 sq ft buildings with 650 parking spaces and the ability to develop a petrol filling & electric vehicle station".

