Breaking News

New Tricks, the Sweeney and Minder star Dennis Waterman dies aged 74

8 May 2022, 16:18 | Updated: 8 May 2022, 17:41

Dennis Waterman starred in New Tricks and Minder
Dennis Waterman starred in New Tricks and Minder. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

New Tricks, the Sweeney and Minder actor Dennis Waterman has died aged 74.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The actor passed away on Sunday afternoon with his wife Pam by his side, his family said.

He had a full career spanning 60 years, working across TV, film and theatre.

The star was best known for his role as bodyguard Terry McCann in Minder after finding fame as cop George Carter in the Sweeney opposite John Thaw.

He became one of Britain's most popular TV stars in the 1970s and 1980s as a result.

Waterman went on to appear in the comedies On the Up and Stay Lucky as well as taking on another popular role as cockney detective Gerry Standing in New Tricks between 2003 and 2015.

He was also a musician and sung the title tunes for Minder, New Tricks, On the Up and Stay Lucky.

A family statement read: "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis, passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain."

They added: "The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

Dennis Waterman and John Thaw in rehearsals before a take on the set of the Sweeney.
Dennis Waterman and John Thaw in rehearsals before a take on the set of the Sweeney. Picture: Alamy

Waterman initially worked for the Children's Film Foundation and was invited to join the Royal Shakespeare Company aged only 12.

The actor had two daughters, actress Hannah Waterman - known for playing Laura Beale in EastEnders - and Julia Waterman.

He was married four times, including to actors Patricia Maynard and Rula Lenska. He went on to marry Pam Flint in 2011.

Waterman on stage with Matt Lucas and David Walliams
Waterman on stage with Matt Lucas and David Walliams. Picture: Alamy

Tributes poured in from his former co-stars and fans following the announcement.

Matt Lucas, who worked with him on Little Britain, said: "I grew up watching Dennis Waterman's iconic performances in The Sweeney and Minder.

"His guest appearance in our Little Britain Live show at Hammersmith Apollo - in which he hilariously duetted with David's absurd impersonation of him - remains the absolute highlight of my career."

Waterman alongside his New Tricks co-star Amanda Redman
Waterman alongside his New Tricks co-star Amanda Redman. Picture: Alamy

Actor and writer Reece Shearsmith, who worked with Waterman on New Tricks, tweeted: "RIP Dennis Waterman.

"When I worked with him on 'New Tricks' he made me the best cups of tea.

"And of course I just spent the time grilling him about 'Scars of Dracula'."

Actor Stuart Antony tweeted: "Dennis Waterman has left us. What a fantastic talent and lovely man. Such a loss to the industry. RIP"

Paddy McGuinness said he had always wanted to be the character Terry McCann.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Myself and my Phoenix Nights cast mates used to sing the theme tune to Minder on tour and on the Karaoke!

"Gutted I never got to meet him, always wanted to be Terry McCann. Another icon from my childhood gone.

"RIP Dennis Waterman."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord in Doctor Who.

Doctor Who: Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa announced as first black Time Lord

Kate and William were criticised as being "tone deaf" during their Caribbean tour.

Prince William and Kate 'want to be known by first names not royal titles'

Deputy PM Dominic Raab speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on the NI Protocol.

'Nothing off the table': Raab says fixing Brexit deal 'critical' for Northern Ireland

The burning building in the village of Bilohorivka.

Two killed and 60 feared dead in Russian bomb attack on Ukraine school

A leaked memo shows Sir Keir Starmer's "Beergate bash" with £200 curry takeaway was "pre-planned".

Tories slam Starmer 'hypocrisy' after leaked memo reveals 'Beergate bash' was pre-planned

The UK is ramping up military support for Ukraine.

UK pledges extra £1.3bn in military support for Ukraine ahead of G7 meeting

Twins have gone missing in south London.

Twins, 6, who vanished while playing in their front garden found safe and well

Unprecedented access was given to hundreds of home-made recordings

Queen shows off engagement ring in unseen footage released from her personal archive

A leaked memo indicated that the dinner in Durham had been planned

Starmer's 'Beergate' bash with £200 curry takeout was 'pre-planned', leaked memo reveals

Sinn Fein have won the most assembly seats for the first time.

Historic win for Sinn Fein as it becomes biggest party in Northern Ireland

A group of eco protesters ambushed Priti Patel's speech at a Tory dinner.

Eco mob ambush Priti Patel speech over 'racist and inhumane' Rwanda migrant plan

An England player allegedly was involved in a blackmail plot for sleeping with a transsexual escort.

England footballer 'involved in £30k blackmail plot after having sex with transsexual escort'
The person is being treated at the expert infectious disease unit at the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London (stock image of disease).

Rare case of monkeypox confirmed in England as patient treated in isolation unit

The Taliban have ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe burkas.

Taliban orders all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe burkas in public

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann (left) is Christian Brueckner (top right). Her parents Kate and Gerry McCann said it is "essential" they get the truth.

Maddie McCann prosecutors probe whether she was killed after sale to child traffickers

Exclusive
Keir Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice, says Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott: Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cuba Hotel Explosion

Death toll hits 30 after explosion hits five-star hotel in Havana
A woman looks at a crater from an explosion after a Russian air strike in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb levels Ukraine school

Russia Ukraine War Jill Biden

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine and meets president’s wife
John Lee celebrates with his wife after declaring his victory in the chief executive election of Hong Kong

Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong’s next leader

First lady Jill Biden visits Slovak and Ukrainian mothers and their children as the families participate in a Mother’s Day activity in Kosice, Slovakia

Jill Biden to Ukrainian mother: Russian war ‘hard to understand’
A volunteer shapes metal plates with an angle grinder at a facility producing material for Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Ukrainian volunteers create armour and camouflage at old industrial complex
Rochus Rueckel as Jesus performs during the rehearsal of the 42nd Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany

German village’s centuries-old passion play returning after pandemic break
People clean a residential area after a Russian air strike in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Russia continues barrage in southern Ukraine as civilians leave steel plant
Russian servicewomen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow

Patriotism and unease mix as Russia prepares to mark Victory Day
Veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita

Sherpa guide breaks own record scaling Everest for 26th time

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Labour election results 'not as good' as mine were in 2018, says Corbyn

Labour election results 'not as good' as mine were in 2018, says Corbyn
Afghan woman journalist blasts Taliban over forced veiling

'It's not Islamic!': Female Afghan journalist blasts Taliban over forced veiling
'Should we end private schools?': Sangita Myska proposes 'radical solution' to UK's education row

'End private schools?': Sangita Myska asks if 'radical solution' to UK education needed
Ann Widdecombe says politicians shouldn't resign over lockdown breaches

'Not even Keir should quit!': Ann Widdecombe says MPs shouldn't resign over Covid breaches
Starmer's position would be 'strengthened' if cleared of beergate - former Labour manifesto writer

Starmer's position 'strengthened' if cleared of 'Beergate' - ex-Labour manifesto writer
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 08/5 | Watch again

'Northern Ireland is changing': Alliance Party's Kellie Armstrong reacts to seats doubling

'Northern Ireland is changing': Alliance Party's Kellie Armstrong reacts to seats doubling
'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite

'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite
Mum who 'nudged' protesters with car 'lost her mind' but was 'triggered' by domestic abuse

Mum who nudged protesters with car 'lost her mind' but was 'triggered' by PTSD
Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police