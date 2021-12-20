Breaking News

New Year's Eve: Trafalgar Square event cancelled after surge of Omicron cases in London

The New Year's Eve event at Trafalgar Square has been cancelled. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The planned New Year's Eve celebrations in London's Trafalgar Square have been called off because of a surge in Covid cases.

The Omicron variant has driven the uptick in infections, leading to the capital's mayor Sadiq Khan cancelling the event.

It comes after mayor Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in London due to rising cases.

Mr Khan said: "With infections of Covid-19 at record levels across our city and the UK, I'm determined to work closely with partners in our city to do everything we possibly can to slow the spread of the new variant and ensure our NHS services are not overwhelmed this winter.

"This means that we will no longer be hosting a celebration event for 6,500 people on Trafalgar Square this New Year's Eve. This will be very disappointing for many Londoners, but we must take the right steps to reduce the spread of the virus."

He said a "live broadcast spectacular celebrating our city and highlighting the most defining moments of 2021 will still be the centrepiece of London's New Year's Eve celebrations".

The Trafalgar Square event was an alternative to the annual firework display that usually takes place to celebrate the new year.

The ticketed event promised live music and food stalls for visitors.

