Premier League star gets £30k fine for drink driving

The 26-year-old was stopped by police on January 12. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Newcastle and Brazil footballer Joelinton has been fined £30,000 after admitting drink driving.

The 26-year-old footballer was stopped by police who spotted his 2022-plate Mercedes G wagon on Ponteland Road, Newcastle, at around 1.20am on January 12.

The Brazilian failed a breath test which showed he had 43mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Joelinton was fined £29,000 and banned from driving for 12 months. He must also pay a £2,000 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Court records show Joelinton earns £43,000 per week, meaning he has been fined less than a week's wage, which is what the judge used to calculate the fine.

Joelinton's fine amounts to less than a week's wage. Picture: Getty

His driving ban will be reduced to nine months if he successfully completes a driving rehabilitation course.

Jonathan Stirland, prosecuting, said officers spotted his car driving at speed near the St James' Park football ground and requested that he to stop.

Joelinton told officers he had drunk two glasses of wine earlier in the evening.

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said: "He will be subject of disciplinary proceedings within the club once this process has concluded."

District Judge Currer said he took into account Joelinton's early guilty plea and compliance, and said he was convinced of the footballer's remorse.

But he warned Joelinton that drink driving was a serious offence.

He told the player: "What is clear to me is you accept you have made a grave mistake and a significant error of judgment.

"You placed yourself in real jeopardy and it could have had disastrous consequences for the lives of others.

"I sincerely hope you have learned from this mistake and we don't see you in this court again."

Joelinton celebrates scoring the winning goal during Newcastle's Carabao Cup Semi Final. Picture: Getty

Joelinton scored Newcastle's only court in a Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Newcastle just 48 hours before his court appearance.