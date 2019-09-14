Nick Clegg Called David Cameron 'Crazy' Over Referendum Decision, Claims Ed Davey

When David Cameron made a pledge to have a referendum during the Coalition Government, Nick Clegg warned him of the dangers of a referendum.

The Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats claims Nick Clegg said to the former prime minister: "You are crazy, Mr. Cameron.

"You do not know what forces you're letting out."

Ed Davey explained that the 'forces' we saw were "lies, cheating."

Ed Davey claims Clegg called Cameron 'crazy' over referendum decision. Picture: PA

LBC presenter Matt Frei said: "But also, the anger.

"But when you have a referendum, with an in or out question, an existential question like that, it becomes about so much else."

He added: "It's about Europe but also about a lot of other things."

Davey agreed: "Referendums can get out of hand."