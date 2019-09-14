Nick Clegg Called David Cameron 'Crazy' Over Referendum Decision, Claims Ed Davey
14 September 2019, 12:39
When David Cameron made a pledge to have a referendum during the Coalition Government, Nick Clegg warned him of the dangers of a referendum.
The Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats claims Nick Clegg said to the former prime minister: "You are crazy, Mr. Cameron.
"You do not know what forces you're letting out."
Ed Davey explained that the 'forces' we saw were "lies, cheating."
LBC presenter Matt Frei said: "But also, the anger.
"But when you have a referendum, with an in or out question, an existential question like that, it becomes about so much else."
He added: "It's about Europe but also about a lot of other things."
Davey agreed: "Referendums can get out of hand."