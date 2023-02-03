Nick Kyrgios spared criminal conviction despite admitting assaulting ex-girlfriend after court says he was 'frustrated'

Nick Kyrigos (l) leaving court in Melbourne and playing at Wimbledon (r). Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has avoided a criminal conviction despite admitting assaulting his ex-girlfriend after a magistrate called it an "act of stupidity or frustration".

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty after his legal team failed to have the case thrown out on the grounds of mental health.

A court in Canberra heard he shoved Chiara Passari to the ground in a row in Canberra in January 2021.

The court was told it is agreed that he pushed her when she tried to stop him driving away as they argued.

Kyrgios's lawyer said he had attempted to get past Ms Passari "lawfully" to get to the car and tried to call an Uber.

"It is in that context and the frustration that resulted, that my client reacted and the offence occurred," Michael Kukulies-Smith said.

"There is a relationship between the mental health and the offending - even though he no longer suffers it to the same extent today."

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios leaving court in Melbourne. Picture: Getty

He said Kyrgios apologised the next day and accepted responsibility.

Ms Passari reported it to police but did not make a formal complaint.

They got back together but after breaking up Ms Passari formally complained in December 2021.

Magistrate Beth Campbell said he was a "young man" who tried to "extricate himself from a heightened emotional situation".

"You acted in the heat of the moment," she said.

"I am dealing with you in the same way I would deal with any young man in this court.

"You are a young man who happens to hit a tennis ball particularly well."