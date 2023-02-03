Nick Kyrgios spared criminal conviction despite admitting assaulting ex-girlfriend after court says he was 'frustrated'

3 February 2023, 07:39 | Updated: 3 February 2023, 09:03

Nick Kyrigos (l) leaving court in Melbourne and playing at Wimbledon (r)
Nick Kyrigos (l) leaving court in Melbourne and playing at Wimbledon (r). Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has avoided a criminal conviction despite admitting assaulting his ex-girlfriend after a magistrate called it an "act of stupidity or frustration".

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty after his legal team failed to have the case thrown out on the grounds of mental health.

A court in Canberra heard he shoved Chiara Passari to the ground in a row in Canberra in January 2021.

The court was told it is agreed that he pushed her when she tried to stop him driving away as they argued.

Kyrgios's lawyer said he had attempted to get past Ms Passari "lawfully" to get to the car and tried to call an Uber.

"It is in that context and the frustration that resulted, that my client reacted and the offence occurred," Michael Kukulies-Smith said.

"There is a relationship between the mental health and the offending - even though he no longer suffers it to the same extent today."

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios leaving court in Melbourne
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios leaving court in Melbourne. Picture: Getty

Read more: US military tracks Chinese spy balloon as it flies near nuclear missile base

He said Kyrgios apologised the next day and accepted responsibility.

Ms Passari reported it to police but did not make a formal complaint.

They got back together but after breaking up Ms Passari formally complained in December 2021.

Read more: Commuters told 'do not take the train' as services scrapped while rail workers walk out for second time in a week

Magistrate Beth Campbell said he was a "young man" who tried to "extricate himself from a heightened emotional situation".

"You acted in the heat of the moment," she said.

"I am dealing with you in the same way I would deal with any young man in this court.

"You are a young man who happens to hit a tennis ball particularly well."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Earl Shilton Council in Leicestershire was found to have discriminated against Ms Miller

Gender-neutral toilet deemed 'favourable' to men as judge rules council discriminated against female clerk

Nick Kyrgios

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting former girlfriend

The search for Nicola has been stepped up on the seventh day

'You don't do that if you want to go missing': Nicola Bulley texted friend to set up playdate minutes before she vanished
A high-altitude balloon floats over Billings, Montana

China ‘looking into report of spy balloon over United States’

Eva Bratcher, who is accused of keeping her mother’s body in a freezer for nearly two years

Chicago woman, 69, ‘kept mother’s body in freezer for nearly two years’

Rail workers will walk out again on Friday

'We're in it for the long haul': Rail union boss warns strikes could last for years as workers walk out again

The spy balloon is flying near a missile silo

US military tracks Chinese spy balloon as it flies near nuclear missile base

Body bog at morgue stock photo

Funeral home finds person inside body bag still alive

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

Pentagon: Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US

Interest rates have been hiked for the tenth time in a row

Millions face mortgage pain after interest rates hiked to 14-year-high as Brits warned 'they may never return to 0.5%'

Gina Miller claims Dominic Raab launched an "abusive attack" on her

Raab faces fresh bullying claims from anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller as pressure grows on deputy PM

Lucy Letby has been accused of murdering seven babies

Lucy Letby sent sympathy card to grieving parents of baby she is accused of murdering, court hears

Around 2.5 million tourists visited Lanzarote last year - 17 times its population

Lanzarote 'fed up' after Spanish island becomes 'saturated' with British tourists and calls for fewer UK holidaymakers

Racegoers dress up for their day at the races

Jockey Club scraps 'outdated' formal dress code to make racing more 'accessible and inclusive'

British Gas has been allowing agents to break into vulnerable people's homes to install meters

Ofgem tells energy firms to stop force-fitting prepayment meters after British Gas agents broke into home to fit them

Penrice Academy, Cornwall

Cornwall school under fire from parents over toilet rules and red 'period pass' cards

Latest News

See more Latest News

BA has been accused of "gagging" pilots and cabin crews

Fury as British Airways pilots and cabin crew 'banned from posting cockpit selfies' on social media
Hawaii Whale

Hawaii whale dies with fishing nets and plastic bags in stomach

Martin Lewis speaking to Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC

Interest rates may never return to as low as they were, says Martin Lewis

Nathan Chasing Horse

Dances With Wolves actor ‘armed cult against police officers’

A video shows the moment two women had an argument in hushed tones on a train, after one of them allegedly told off other travellers for talking too loudly in the quiet carriage.

'Do you not know what quiet means?': Moment two women have hushed row over 'loud talking' in train's quiet carriage
Communist party supporters with red flags gather around the statue of Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin Wall

Putin commemorates Stalingrad battle on 80th anniversary of victory over Nazis

Vladimir Putin has amassed almost 500,000 troops as tensions in Ukraine rise

Putin amasses 500,000 troops for 'new Ukraine invasion' ahead of war's first anniversary

The search for Nicola has been stepped up on the seventh day

'People don't vanish into thin air': Sister of Nicola Bulley 'stuck in nightmare' as hunt for mum-of-two continues
Australia's new five dollar note won't feature King Charles III, after a decision by the country's central bank to replace the late Queen's portrait on the current design with a tribute to the "culture and history" of Indigenous Australians.

King Charles won't appear on Australian $5 note, as country moves to represent Indigenous history
Jafar Panahi

Iranian film director goes on hunger strike in prison

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale 02/02

Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider
Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Solving Northern Ireland protocol is the 'biggest political challenge Sunak faces'
Shelagh Fogarty 02/02/23

Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills
James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'
Suella Braverman a 'liar' says union boss

Union boss Mark Serwotka brands Suella Braverman a 'liar', after border left unguarded for nine days
Shelagh Fogarty

It's 'vital' the govt prioritises teachers at special needs schools, says NEU boss

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/02 | Watch Again

Tonight With Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Tory right is 'as riled and suspicious as ever' as Sunak marks 100 days as PM

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit