Nicola Sturgeon ‘quite emotional’ after receiving her first Covid-19 vaccine

15 April 2021, 19:24

Nicola Sturgeon receives her first shot of the Astra Zeneca vaccine
Nicola Sturgeon receives her first shot of the Astra Zeneca vaccine. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Scotland's First Minister has described the "emotional moment" she received her first Covid-19 vaccine, as she joined more than 2.5 million Scots to have be given at least one dose.

Nicola Sturgeon received her first dose of the the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, being inoculated at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

The First Minister said it would help to bolster her defence of the jab, which has caused concerns over some rare instances of blood clots.

She said: "I'm actually quite glad I got AstraZeneca, because there have been concerns raised and I said that I'm confident it's safe, but now I'm not just saying that, I've also had the AstraZeneca vaccine, so I'm glad about that."

Nicola Sturgeon before receiving the first shot of the Astra Zeneca vaccine
Nicola Sturgeon before receiving the first shot of the Astra Zeneca vaccine. Picture: PA

Speaking to the PA news agency after her vaccination, the SNP Leader said: "It was totally pain free, I didn't feel a thing.

"The lovely woman who vaccinated me made it all really easy.

"I guess like many people I felt quite emotional because it's so important this vaccination programme in helping us all get back to normal."

Ms Sturgeon, who was vaccinated in the middle of an election campaign in Scotland, also urged other Scots not to delay when they receive their invitation.

"My message to everybody - as soon as you get the invite to be vaccinated, come forward, be vaccinated, because it's such an important part of our route back to normality," she said.

The First Minister also said she was "impressed" by those carrying out the work to vaccinate the population.

"Thoroughly impressed with the well-oiled machine I saw in there," she said.

"I just want to say such a huge thank you to everyone across the country who's delivering this programme - they're heroes, each and every one of them."

She also tweeted: "Just had my first dose of vaccine (AZ for anyone wondering). It truly is an emotional moment. Thanks to the wonderful vaccinator who put me so much at ease, and to teams across the country. Please get vaccinated as soon as you are able. It really will help us back to normal."

Coronavirus travel restrictions within Scotland are to be eased from Friday and six adults from up to six households will be able to meet up outside, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said a reduction in prevalence of the virus meant some acceleration of planned lockdown easing was possible to support mental health and wellbeing.

This follows an almost seven-month low in cases on Monday, with just 199 cases.

