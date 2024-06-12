Man charged with threatening behaviour after missiles hurled at Nigel Farage on campaign bus

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage reacts after something is thrown towards him on the Reform UK campaign bus in Barnsley. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has been charged with threatening behaviour after missiles were thrown at Nigel Farage while he was out campaigning.

Josh Greally, 28, has been charged with "threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence" after the incident in Barnsley on Tuesday.

Mr Farage was standing in the party's open-top campaign bus in Barnsley when the man started throwing objects at him.

The Reform UK leader ducked out of the way, and neither of the objects hit him.

The culprit tried to run away from the scene, but was quickly stopped by police and arrested.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

Mr Farage said afterwards: "My huge thanks to South Yorkshire Police today. I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country."

The Barnsley incident was the second time that Mr Farage has been attacked so far this General Election campaign.

A woman threw a milkshake at him last week, and has since been charged.

Reform said on Tuesday: "Twice attacked, but never defeated. An attack on any political candidate is an attack on democracy itself. Reform UK’s mission for justice and democracy stands firm".

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on the Reform UK campaign bus in Barnsley. Picture: Alamy

Jacqui Smith, the former Labour Home Secretary, told LBC that she was "incredibly concerned" by the incident. "I wholly condemn the two attacks on Nigel Farage," the chairwoman of the Jo Cox foundation and host of the For The Many podcast said.

The incident happened when Mr Farage was addressing cheering supporters from the top of the bus when the assault took place.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

In a video posted by the Reform leader, the man can be seen throwing the missiles from a fenced-off building site across the street from the bus.

He was thrown out of the building site by the workers, and ran off down the street.

Police can be seen chasing him briefly, before one officer catches him, to loud cheers and applause from passers-by.

Mr Farage appears shaken during the video, and said he was warned by police not to get off the bus.