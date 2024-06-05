Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage charged with assault and criminal damage

The Reform UK leader was doused in the drink outside a Wetherspoons pub. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A woman who threw a banana milkshake over Nigel Farage at an election rally in Clacton-on-Sea has been charged and is due to appear in court next month.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 2 July to answer charges of assault by beating and criminal damage, Essex Police said.

Farage, who is standing as an MP for the seaside town, was stood outside the Moon and Starfish pub on Tuesday afternoon when the McDonald's milkshake was thrown at him.

The same day, it was confirmed two people were arrested.

A 44-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker has been released and will face no further action, the force added.

Some people applauded the woman while others reacted angrily. Picture: Getty

He said the incident was "quite frightening" but then posted a social media video himself saying "my milkshake brings all the people to the rally".

The incident has been roundly condemned by politicians.

Labour's Yvette Cooper said it was a "disgrace" and "completely unacceptable and wrong".

The Home Secretary, James Cleverly, described the "assault" on Farage as "unacceptable, just as it would be for any candidate.

"There is no excuse to resort to behaviour like this. We may disagree, but we debate, and then we vote. "That’s democracy," he added.

Richard Tice, Nigel Farage's predecessor as Reform UK leader, said: "The juvenile moron who threw a drink over Nigel has just gained us hundreds of thousands more votes.

"We will not be bullied or threatened off the campaign trail."

Giles Watling, the former Clacton MP who is running to be the Conservative candidate, also tweeted: "I'm sorry to hear Nigel Farage has had drinks thrown at him in Clacton-on-Sea today - we may disagree, but every candidate has the right to campaign without fear of violence or intimidation!"

The ex-UKIP leader earlier addressed a crowd of hundreds in the seaside town following an annoucement on Monday that he plans to run as an MP.

Farage returned to his campaign bus after the soaking. Picture: Alamy

Mr Farage U-turned on his previous suggestion he would not stand in this General Election, opting to fight in the seat and being restored as the Reform leader.

Prior to the milkshake incident, Mr Farage spoke to a crowd at Clacton Pier. Shouts from the crowd included "get 'em Nige" and "we love you Nigel".

Mr Farage pledged to be a "bloody nuisance" in Westminster if he succeeds in becoming an MP at his eighth attempt.

It is not the first time Mr Farage has been hit by a milkshake while on the campaign trail.

He had a drink thrown over him during a European elections walkabout in Newcastle in 2019.

Paul Crowther was ordered to pay Mr Farage compensation after he pleaded guilty to common assault and criminal damage.

