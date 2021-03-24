North Korea 'has fired at least one missile into sea', South Korea says

24 March 2021, 23:33

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a ceremony
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a ceremony. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile into its eastern waters.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday did not immediately provide further details about the launch.

The launch came a day after US and South Korean officials said the North fired short-range weapons presumed as cruise missiles into its western sea over the weekend.

The North's weapons demonstrations come amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States.

Talks faltered after the collapse of Kim Jong Un's second summit with former President Donald Trump in February 2019 where the US rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of their nuclear capabilities.

READ MORE: Kim Jong-un's sister: US should scrap South Korea military exercises if it 'wants good night's sleep'

READ MORE: North Korea 'attempted to hack Pfizer Covid vaccine technology'

The North has so far ignored the Biden administration's efforts to reach out, saying it will not engage in meaningful talks with the US unless Washington abandons what Pyongyang sees as "hostile" policies, which clearly refers to the US-led sanctions and pressure over its nuclear programme.

Mr Kim's powerful sister last week berated the United States over its combined military exercises with South Korea, describing the drills as an invasion rehearsal and warned Washington to "refrain from causing a stink" if it wants to "sleep in peace" for the next four years.

