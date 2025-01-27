North Korean troops fighting 'like something out of WW2' as soldiers opt to 'blow themselves up' over capture in Ukraine

VLADIMIR PUTIN and Kim Jong Un with defence agreements during Putin's visit to North Korea in 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Combat between North Korean troops and Ukrainian forces has been described as "something out of WW2" - as further details of Kim's fighting force begins to emerge.

North Korean soldiers have been described as 'brainwashed' by Ukrainian forces, with the Supreme Leader's troops refusing to be captured alive - instead choosing to 'blow themselves up' ahead of capture.

Recent months have seen North Korean troops join Russia in their battlefield offensive, with forces engaging in hand-to-hand combat in the Kursk region last month.

According to one Ukranian soldier, who goes by the codename "Puls", Kim Jong Un's men are said to have been "unaware" of the potential threat posed by drones and artillery.

North Korean troops are reportedly attacking on foot, with soldiers moving in large groups of up to 60 making them easy targets for opposition forces - a historic tactic reminiscent of "something out of World War Two".

It follows reports that Ukrainian troops are harnessing cats to gain an upper hand on the battlefield, with recordings of felines being used to lure Russian soldiers towards booby-traps.

North Koreans fighting against Ukraine alongside Russia. Picture: Getty

Speaking with Sky News, the military commander, who is sheltering in a base in northeastern Ukraine, said there had been a pause while troops regrouped and restocked ammunition.

"I think they'll be back soon," he added.

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed some 4,000 North Korean soldiers have already been killed or injured in combat.

Troops have shared how "brainwashing" means forces continue to push forward despite heavy Ukrainian fire.

It's reported troops are attempting to wipe all trace of themselves from the battlefield, with North Korean soldiers, dressed in white helmets, removing any identifying features from fallen comrades.

Other reports suggest troops are taking their own lives using grenades rather than being captured.

Puls described how the North Koreans fought differently from Russian troops.

"They are far more disciplined, with exceptional morale and determination - completely brainwashed, really," he said.

Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia. 13th Sep, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, welcomes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, on arrival at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, September 13, 2023 in the Amur Region. Picture: Alamy

That being said, the North Korean troops are reportedly using kit which is superior to their Russian counterparts, despite a lack of heavy armour.

Soldiers are also reportedly using golf buggies to transport ammunition across areas of the battlefield.

Recent weeks have seen Zelenskyy's troops using recordings of cat meows to entice Vladimir Putin’s forces towards trigger release explosive, a Russian soldier has claimed.

The latest bid by Ukraine to outmanoeuvre Russian forces, it has now been claimed troops are capitalising on Russians’ reported love of cats.

It's reported the plan has been used by forces in eastern Ukraine, notably the Donetsk region - an area that has seen fierce combat in recent months.