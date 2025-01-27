Return to Gaza: Thousands of Palestinians return home as ceasefire holds between Israel and Hamas

Thousands of Palestinians return to devastated northern Gaza as next round of Israeli hostage release announced. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians are expected to return to northern Gaza today, as staggering images show crowds of men, women and children making the agonising journey home.

Checkpoints across Gaza are expected to open for the first time in nearly 16 months on Monday, with thousands of Palestinians poised to return to what's left of their homes.

Israel had previously delayed opening the corridors - accusing Hamas of breaching the ceasefire deal by changing the order of hostages it released.

Female hostage, Arbel Yehoud, had been expected to be released on Saturday, given meets the criteria for the first round of releases - she is a woman, a civilian and alive.

However, Hamas instead returned four other female Israeli soldiers from the top category of hostages.

An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip. Picture: Alamy

An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back. Picture: Alamy

The checkpoints, which remained closed after Ms Yehoud failed to return, have since opened it's been reported.

It comes as news emerged over the weekend that a further six hostages are set to be freed on Thursday.

The re-opening of the crossings ends months of exile for Palestinians, as Gaza residents of all ages sheltered in temporary camps awaiting news.

The staggering images show families, arms laden with possessions and young children, making their way along the coastline.

Thousands can be seen trekking across the dunes, some carrying blankets and mattresses, as the sun illuminated the crowds on Monday morning.

Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Arbel Yehud will be released by Hamas this week. Picture: BRING THEM HOME NOW

It follows the news that Hamas is set to release six more Israeli hostages before the end of the week, with the Gaza return and hostage release forming part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal.

Ms Yehud and two other hostages are expected to be released on Thursday, before a further three are exchanged on Saturday.

It comes as Donald Trump called on Jordan, Egypt and other Arab nations to accept more Palestinian refugees from the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy / AP

The newly-inaugurated president suggested forcing Palestinians to leave their home to "just clean out" the war-torn area to create a virtual clean slate.

Speaking during a Q&A aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said he had been in contact with King Abdullah II of Jordan and would soon speak with Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt.

It comes as the Prime Minister and US President Trump discussed the importance of "close, warm ties" between the two nations and agreed to meet "soon" in a call on Sunday, Downing Street said.

Displaced Palestinians warm themselves by a fire as they wait to return to their homes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, days after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi). Picture: Alamy

The talks, which lasted 45 minutes, also saw the two leaders discuss Gaza and the Middle East and was characterised as "warm and personal" by Government sources.

Former foreign secretary Mr Cleverly said it is "good that Keir Starmer had an extended conversation with President Trump" but suggested there are "bridges that need to be rebuilt" after criticism of the US president from Labour figures including Foreign Secretary David Lammy.