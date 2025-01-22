'We see you', UK warns Putin as Royal Navy submarine forces spy ship out of British waters

The UK has issued a warning to Putin after a Russian spy ship was found in British waters. Picture: Alamy/MoD

By Natasha Clark

A Russian ship which was trying to spy on Britain's undersea cables and critical infrastructure has been forced out of UK waters by a Royal Navy submarine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Defence Secretary John Healey told MPs he had given the green light for a Royal Navy nuclear-powered sub to surface to force the spy ship, Yantar, away.

It came into waters in the North Sea last year in November, and returned on Monday, where it was closely monitored from UK shores.

It has now passed out of the Strait of Dover and is now in Dutch waters, Mr Healey said.

Defence sources said it was proof Russia may be planning a direct attack on our underwater cables - effecting energy and communications.

It's thought it was in UK waters for around 24 hours this week.

Mr Healey issued a direct threat to President Putin, saying: "we see you, we know what you are doing and we will not shy away from robust action to protect this country" after telling MPs about the Russian spy vessel's movements.

🔺OOA activity - Update



GUGI research vessel “Yantar” located conducting eastbound transit of the English Channel, AM 21 January 2025.



Unit entered the English Channel, PM 20 January 2025, likely ENR RTP following Mediterranean Sea ops.



H/t @Gibdan1 pic.twitter.com/ZahqQfUS7C — Droxford Maritime (@Drox_Maritime) January 21, 2025

The Yantar is a part of Russia’s maritime intelligence operations, and is thought to be trying to gain information about Britain's undersea cables.

He added: "Let me be clear, this is a Russian spy ship used for gathering intelligence and mapping the UK's critical underwater infrastructure.

"Yantar entered the UK exclusive economic zone about 45 miles off the British coast on Monday. For the last two days the Royal Navy has deployed HMS Somerset and HMS Tyne to monitor the vessel every minute through our waters.

"AI changed the Royal Navy's rules of engagement so that our warships can get closer and better track the Yantar. So far, the ship has complied with international rules of navigation."