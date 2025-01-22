Breaking News

Boy, 12, stabbed to death walking home from school died from knife wound to stomach - as passer-by tried to save him

Flowers at the scene near Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area where the 12-year-old boy died. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A 12-year-old boy stabbed to death while walking home from school in Birmingham died from a knife wound to his stomach.

The boy was found with serious injuries near Scribers Lane shortly after 3pm on Tuesday and was taken to hospital, but died as a result of his injuries.

A boy aged 14 has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident in the Hall Green area.

A passer-by reportedly tried to help save him.

The force said: "His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"We are continuing to appeal for any information which could help in our investigation."

Chief Superintendent Richard North speaking to the media at the scene. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent Richard North, the policing commander for Birmingham, told a press conference the boy was stabbed in the stomach.

The senior officer also confirmed that the 14-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder is also being held in connection with an assault on a woman aged in her 80s in the same area on Sunday afternoon, which was reported to police.

He said a passer-by had attempted to help the 12-year-old amid the "chaotic and absolutely traumatic scene", adding: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics who treated him at the scene, he lost his life later that day at about 7.30pm.

Mr North told reporters: "As a result of urgent inquiries, a boy aged 14 has been arrested. That happened at 7pm yesterday at an address in Birmingham.

"He remains in custody and has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The same 14-year-old has also been arrested for another assault, for an unrelated matter. He is also in custody for that."