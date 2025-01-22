Tribute paid to 'beautiful' child, 12, stabbed to death in school shortcut

Scribers Lane, Birmingham.
Scribers Lane, Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A 'funny and sweet' 12-year-old boy was stabbed to death as he walked home in Birmingham, a family member has said.

The boy, who has not been named, was found with serious injuries near Scribers Lane in Hall Green shortly after 3pm on Tuesday and was taken to hospital, but died as a result of his injuries.

A boy aged 14 has been arrested on suspicion of murder, West Midlands Police said.

In a written statement issued to BBC News, a member of the victim's family described him as "the most beautiful, kind child", and "the nicest kid you would meet".

The family member added that the boy was "funny, sweet and had not one aggressive bone in his body", and had been walking a 10-minute route home.

Police have cordoned off several entrances to the Shire Country Park, which includes a stretch of the River Cole.

A Birmingham school has shared its "condolences and deepest sympathies" after one of its pupils was fatally stabbed.

Christ Church, Church of England Secondary Academy in Yardley Wood shared a statement on its website following the death of a 12-year-old pupil near Scribers Lane in Hall Green on Tuesday.

The statement said: "Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of one of our CCSA students.

"This is a very sad time for our school community and we are focusing on supporting our students, staff and families with professional support.

"As this is a live police investigation, we are unable to share any further details with you.

"At this difficult time, we would urge parents and carers not to contact the school office unless it is for an emergency."

Tributes left near Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area of Birmingham.
Tributes left near Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area of Birmingham. Picture: LBC
A police officer at the scene on Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area of Birmingham.
A police officer at the scene on Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area of Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Residents living near a riverside path leading into a wooded area of the park spoke of their shock at discovering the victim's age and that he had died from his injuries.

One local resident told to LBC that it was a "total shock" and nothing like this has happened before in the area.

Another resident, David, said about the neighbourhood: "It's just a residential area really, nothing much happens, it's nice and quiet."

Amy told LBC: "I was shocked, really shocked.

"He was so young."

She said that it's especially frightening since she goes to the park with her children regularly, and now she doesn't feel safe.

Amy added: "You don't get trouble around here."

Police officers at the scene near Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area of Birmingham.
Police officers at the scene near Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area of Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

One resident, who declined to give her name, said a member of the public had knocked on her door shortly after 3pm on Tuesday asking for the area's postcode to assist emergency services in reaching the scene.

She told reporters: "The first thing I knew was a gentleman came and asked for the postcode as somebody had been injured.

"He just came and knocked the door.

"We had two police cars and then a helicopter. I found out somebody had been stabbed last night but it wasn't till this morning that I realised the poor little soul had died."

Another woman, who said her son was in the same school class as the 12-year-old who died, said she believed the victim was walking home through the park.

Some areas of the park where the attack happened, close to Trittiford Mill pool, had been plagued in the past by anti-social behaviour involving local youths, some riding quad bikes, one resident claimed.

"It's been a weekly occurrence," the woman said. "It's a short-cut for school children before and after school, but sometimes there are people just hanging around near a car."

Police are asking anyone with information to use the major incident public portal or call 101 quoting log 3324 of January 21.

Detective Inspector Joe Davenport, from the West Midlands Police major crime unit, said: "We're urgently reviewing CCTV and speaking to witnesses as we work to understand what happened and why, and who was responsible.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened, or think you may have captured any part of what happened on dashcam or mobile phone, it's vital you get in touch with as soon as possible."

Breaking
Flowers at the scene near Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area where the 12-year-old boy died

Boy, 12, stabbed to death walking home from school died from knife wound to stomach - as passer-by tried to save him

