Israel confirms control of Rafah border crossing into Gaza during first phase of ceasefire deal

22 January 2025, 12:38

Palestinians wait their turn to cross into Egypt through the Rafah crossing in the Gaza Strip on November 2, 2020. Egypt reopened the Rafah border for four days starting Monday.
Palestinians wait their turn to cross into Egypt through the Rafah crossing in the Gaza Strip on November 2, 2020. Egypt reopened the Rafah border for four days starting Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Israel has confirmed it will maintain control of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip in phase one of its ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A statement released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office denied reports that the Palestinian Authority would control the crossing.

The truce, now in its fourth day, is supposed to bring calm to the war-battered Gaza for at least six weeks.

It comes after the first three of an agreed 33 Hamas-held hostages were released on Sunday in return for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel as part of the first phase of the deal.

As part of the statement, Netanyahu's office said European Union monitors would supervise the crossing, which will be surrounded by Israeli troops. Israel also will approve the movement of all people and goods.

It comes as aid trucks were allowed to enter the war-torn region following the commencement of the ceasefire agreement.

Read more: Trump demands apology from Washington bishop who warned he was sowing fear among LGBTQ people

Read more: Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun

Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, in Rafah, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, in Rafah, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi). Picture: Alamy

Israel captured the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing last May, forcing all traffic - including humanitarian aid, to be blocked from entering.

Egypt, a key mediator in more than a year of negotiations that led to the ceasefire, has demanded that Palestinians control the Gaza side.

Meanwhile, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Gaza says trucks from the UN, aid groups, governments and the private sector are arriving and no major looting has been reported - only a few minor incidents.

Nearly 900 trucks of aid entered Gaza on the third day of the ceasefire on Tuesday, the United Nations said. This is significantly higher than the 600 trucks called for in the deal.

Muhannad Hadi, who returned to Jerusalem from Gaza on Tuesday afternoon, told UN reporters by video that it was one of the happiest days of his 35-year humanitarian career to see Palestinians in the streets looking ahead with hope, with some heading home and others starting to clear the roads.

In his talks with families at a communal kitchen run by the UN World Food Programme and elsewhere, he said, they all told him they need humanitarian assistance but want to go home, to work and earn money.

Mr Hadi said: "They don't like the fact that they have been depending on humanitarian aid."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a press conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on Feb. 7, 2024. Netanyahu rejected Hamas's proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. (Marc Israel Sellem/JINI via Xinhua)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a press conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on Feb. 7, 2024. Netanyahu rejected Hamas's proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. (Marc Israel Sellem/JINI via Xinhua). Picture: Alamy

Palestinians talked about resuming education for their children and about the need for shelter, blankets and new clothes for women who have been wearing the same clothes for more than a year.

He said a shipment of tents is expected in the coming days.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250.

Around 100 hostages still remain in Gaza, after the rest were released, rescued, or their bodies were recovered.

Israel's military campaign has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to local health authorities, who say women and children make up more than half of the fatalities but do not say how many of the dead were fighters. Israel says it killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Flowers at the scene near Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area where the 12-year-old boy died

Boy, 12, stabbed to death walking home from school died from knife wound to stomach - as passer-by tried to save him

Met Issues Weather Warning For Parts Of England

Met Office issues amber weather warning, with 'potential risk to life'

The British boy, originally from Oldham, was 11 years old when he went missing while travelling with his family in Marbella, Spain, in October 2017.

Alex Batty’s mum & granddad won't face criminal charges after keeping Brit teen in commune for six years

Dame Judi Dench.

Dame Judi Dench, 90, reveals she 'can't leave her house alone' due to sight loss

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter collapses with just £149 in assets - despite last year's figure totalling £336,300

Captain Tom’s fundraising website taken down just hours after daughter’s business collapses

Scribers Lane, Birmingham.

Tribute paid to 'beautiful' child, 12, stabbed to death in school shortcut

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford pleads guilty to murdering wife of racing commentator John Hunt and two daughters

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford pleads guilty to murdering wife of racing commentator John Hunt and two daughters

Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun

Ian Airlie, 48, was found dead at his home in Greenwich on October 10

London man, 48, found dead at home a month after being pushed down escalator at Waterloo station

A wood-burning stove.

Chimney sweeps asked to park away from customer homes, due to wood-burning stove embarrassment

Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in a 2015 narcotics and money laundering trial.

Donald Trump pardons creator of dark web drug marketplace Silk Road

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a statement at 10 Downing Street in London

Online safety group urges Starmer to crack down on child sex abuse imagery loopholes

Girl, 13, dragged into car and raped at block of flats in east London - as police release efit

Schoolgirl, 13, 'dragged into car and raped by stranger' outside flats - as police release image in hunt for attacker

HMRC Self Assessment Tax sign in and money.

HMRC denies running a 'deliberately poor' phone service

Amazon launches 'urgent investigation' into knife sold to Southport killer Axel Rudakubana

Amazon to launch 'urgent investigation' into how Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was able to buy 8inch knife online

Rudakubana had an 'obsession with extreme violence'

Police 'gagged' by CPS over details of Southport stabbings 'that could have prevented summer riots'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rachel Reeves has strongly suggested she'll back more Heathrow expansion

Rachel Reeves suggests she supports more Heathrow expansion to help boost economy

BrewDog’s co-founder James Watt launches 'Unicorn' reality show with record £2million prize

BrewDog’s co-founder James Watt launches 'Unicorn' reality show with record £2million prize pot
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the crowd for the church service

Trump demands apology from Washington bishop who warned he was sowing fear among LGBTQ people
Two boys have been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl

Two 14-year-old boys charged with raping girl in New Forest park

Seven people have been rescued after a blaze broke out at a south London flat.

Seven rescued as 60 firefighters battle blaze at south London flat

Donald Trump is 'open' to Elon Musk buying TikTok

Donald Trump 'open' to Elon Musk buying TikTok as he announces $500 billion AI investment

Scribers Lane, Birmingham 21st January 2025. West Midlands Police hold a crime scene on Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area of Birmingham after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed

Teenager, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy, 12, stabbed to death in broad daylight
BAFTA winner Giovanni Pernice attends National Reality TV Awards.

‘I lost all my friends’ - Strictly star Giovanni Pernice shares heartache after ‘bullying’ row
South Cambridgeshire council office

Council whistleblower ‘ashamed’ of four-day work week: "I pretend I still work five days"

Benefit cheats could be banned from driving if they repeatedly fail to pay back cash

Benefit cheats to be banned from driving in 'biggest crackdown on fraud in a generation'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News